In the glass of a blender, add the drained tuna, the egg, the evaporated milk, the fried tomato, the surimi sticks, the sliced ​​bread, the brandy and a pinch of salt. Blend everything well with a mixer.

Spread the pasta over four silicone molds for muffins. Put in the microwave for seven minutes at 600 W. Check that they are curdled. If not, give 30-second intervals more at the same power. Let cool a little in the molds, remove them from the mold on a plate and put them in the fridge covered until ready to serve.

If you do not have silicone molds, make them in ramekins greased with a little butter, here the cooking time may take a few minutes, check it. Bring some salted water to a boil, add the frozen prawns and cook them for 10 minutes. Peel and reserve to decorate.