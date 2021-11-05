FACUA-Consumidores en Acción has denounced Netflix before the General Directorate of Consumption of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the consumer protection authorities of the seventeen autonomous communities of Spain. The reason: your “unilateral” increase in rates “without justifying it on valid reasons contemplated in their contracts with users “.

In October, Netflix began to inform its customers that it was going to make a price change for its Standard and Premium plans. The standard went from 11.99 to 12.99 euros and Premium went from 15.99 to 17.99 euros. The company indicated to customers that this increase would begin to apply from the next billing cycle.

Abusive Terms of Use for FACUA

FACUA bases its claim on the fact that there is a clause in the company’s Terms of Use that the association considers abusive. It says that “we can change our subscription plans and their price when we consider it appropriate“, without linking these modifications to any valid reason contained in their contracts with users.

The association points out that this clause of the Terms of Use must be recognized as abusive since the company intends to grant itself the ability to modify the contract unilaterally, at any time and without a specific reason.

If we take into account Spanish legislation, we find that article 85 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16, which contains the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users and other complementary laws, it indicates as abusive “the clauses that reserve in favor of the entrepreneur powers of interpretation or modification unilateral contract “unless there are valid reasons for it.

Another of the Spanish regulations cited by FACUA is article 1,091 of the Civil Code, which states that “the obligations arising from contracts have the force of law between the contracting parties, and must be complied with in accordance with them”, while article 1,256 states that “the validity and fulfillment of contracts cannot be left to the discretion of one of the contracting parties“.

Article 1,258 indicates that contracts “oblige, not only compliance with the agreement, but also all the consequences that, according to their nature, are in accordance with good faith, use and the law.” That is Netflix would be in breach of the contract with each client, when changing agreed rates without an express improvement of the service.

Netflix assures that its decision is legal

For its part, Netflix has spoken with Xataka and defends that the price increase has been carried out in a completely legal way. According to the platform’s spokesperson, the price increase is accompanied by an improvement in the series catalog and movies, as well as the quality of the service provided by its platform.

Another of the arguments of the streaming service is that “since there is no type of permanence, ** if the consumer does not agree with this change, they can cancel the subscription ** at any time or change the plan, since the Basic it maintains its cost of 7.99 euros per month “.