It is very human to think that we can control nature, in any of its forms, as has happened now with the arrival of the new coronavirus and the spread of Covid-19 to all corners of the planet.

As a society and as individuals, we continue to make plans for the future, as if they depend only on good wishes and strong will, but the truth is that we are in a very uncertain environment, almost like a boat adrift in the middle of the great ocean.

With the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, increasingly stronger and more contagious, it is very difficult to make plans, be they governmental, personal, social, business, educational and a long etcetera. Nor can we fail to note that sanitary measures have been greatly relaxed, as if we had already overcome this painful chapter of the pandemic.

Do I return to face-to-face classes in August?

An example of this idea of ​​believing that we control nature is the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is determined that schools return to face-to-face classes next August, but just in that context the pandemic began to rebound, in such a way that the government had no choice but to acknowledge that as a country we are already riding the third wave.

The specialists of the sector have warned that the conditions for a safe return to face-to-face classes are not in place, since a specific plan for the rehabilitation of schools has not been released, the opening of spaces to have better ventilation, than in all schools have soap and water, as well as face masks and training for educational personnel to follow a permanent sanitation protocol.

It is also not clear if there will be tests for the detection of the new virus, how they would be done, when and what to do in case of contagion among Piarists, teachers, administrators and / or parents.

The truth is that a safe return to face-to-face classes is not easy, but both the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific Organization and Culture (UNESCO) have released reference documents with recommendations for safe return to classes, in the face-to-face or blended or hybrid modality.

The CDMX, in reverse

For now, Mexico City (CDMX) returns to an orange traffic light this Monday, July 26, given the increase in the number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19, although this will not translate into adjustments to the operation of economic activities, as happened in previous rallies.

And in this framework, in the same way, this last week of July in the Mexican capital begins the application of the first dose for young people between 18 and 29 years old, since it is important to accelerate vaccination, in order to reduce the number of contagions.

In CDMX, the hospital occupancy, until Friday, July 23, is 63%, with 3,867 beds available and 2,058 occupied, but the city has the capacity to have up to 8,000 beds, “which can be activated as necessary & # 39; & # 39 ;.

At the same time, infections by Covid-19 are concentrated, mainly in the age group of 20 to 40 years, for which the CDMX authorities called for vaccinations, especially those who lag behind from other age groups, and maintain the measures repeated until exhaustion throughout the pandemic.

Faced with this new rebound of the new disease that is sweeping the world, the anti-Covid vaccines applied to 40% of the adult population, the emergence of new variants and everything we have learned during the pandemic, do we still believe that we can tame the pandemic? and mark deadlines as if nothing happened?

Stethoscope

Our leaders in Mexico continue to set a bad example for us in almost everything. On Thursday, July 22, the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz, a great favorite of Q4, referred to the nose and mouth covers as “muzzles” at a press conference, which not only gives proof of their immense ignorance and arrogance, but of their disdain for the pandemic and the increasing number of victims of the new coronavirus. In addition, it is a lie that “we are all vaccinated”, because in which country does this man live?

On the other hand, the educational personnel of Mexico are still waiting for the publication of the results of phase 3 of the Cansino Covid vaccine … If in our country a research protocol was run in around 15 thousand Mexicans of said biological, Why has the publication of these essays been so delayed?