After the disappearance of Paula Petersen Gonzalez, a 16-year-old woman from Jalisco, the governor of this same entity, Enrique Alfaro, made a worrying statement on his social networks about Paula’s disappearance.

“I want to take advantage of this situation to make a call to mothers and fathers to maintain assertive communication with their children to avoid these types of situations that hurt and that are more common than it seems.”

The governor’s statement was widely criticized on social media by feminist sectors, who consider that it revictimizes Paula and her family for their disappearance. For his part the University Center for Social Sciences and Humanities (CUCSH) affirmed that the governor’s expressions lack a gender perspective and a differentiated approach.

The governor also affirmed that according to the data obtained by the investigation, the young woman had been absent by personal decision and that she was in constant communication with her relatives.

“According to the data obtained in the investigation, it is known that the young woman was absent by personal decision and is in the company of a male known to her, who is also being searched. The young woman, who has maintained constant communication with her family, has so far refused to return home. Even so, we will not stop until he is back with his loved ones. “

The governor’s pronouncement makes clear the lack of a gender perspective and a differentiated approach on the part of the authorities in charge of the Paula Petersen case. The CUCSH affirmed that these expressions should be discussed because it expresses the perspective of the highest authority in a state of crisis due to the disappearances of people, particularly women.

The disappearance of Paula is not the only one that is in force in this state, last month, the disappearance of Rossana Guillermina Gil Betancourt, a candidate to be Miss Venezuela World in 2015, was disseminated through social networks. The governor also accounts for the lack of a gender perspective in the cases of disappearances in Jalisco.

So far in the administration of Enrique Alfaro, the Information System on Victims of Disappearance (SisoVid) has reported that 1,247 women have been reported missing , placing the state in a case of emergency due to the rise in the disappearance of women. In the three years since the governor’s administration, 4 out of 10 women have disappeared.

It should be noted that the above figures correspond to the women for whom a complaint was filed with the State Prosecutor’s Office, the actual number of missing women being unknown. In addition to this, Carmen Chinas Salazar, member of the committee of Analysis on Disappearance of the University of Guadalajara

Despite the beliefs that the main perpetrators of violence against women are people unknown to the victim, the impact of the pandemic has shown otherwise. Throughout the confinement, the calls for help by women victims of gender violence increased, as did the rate of femicides.

Only in the first month of confinement there were a total of 338 women murdered with an average of 11.3 murders of women per day, the highest figure in the entire year of 2020, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

