Today, Meta announced the arrival of Facebook Protect to Mexico, a service that was born in 2018 in the United States in order to protect the accounts of candidates and other important politicians against hacks, but that little by little was extended to more users.

For now, Facebook Protect has a completely focused approach on users who may be victims of cybercriminals, because despite the fact that everyone is exposed to identity or data theft, there are user profiles that are of greater interest for this purpose.

For example, politicians, human rights defenders such as activists, or journalists are types of users more likely to be the focus of cybercriminals for the information they handle, as well as for the number of users who follow them.

According to data from Meta, today Facebook Protect is already active for almost 950,000 people with two-step authentication.

However, Facebook Protect is more than just having 2-step verification activated, since what this technology does is also identify hacking attempts on your account through the type of device and the place of login. In addition, it has a password analysis to know how secure it is.

Starting today, users who are candidates to join the program will begin to receive a notification to activate Facebook Protect.

In case you do not receive this notification, but you want to reinforce the security of your account, you can activate the verification in 2 steps or two-factor, and reinforce your password from the security section in the account settings.