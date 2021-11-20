Facebook (currently Meta) is one of the base social networks, with which users are in constant communication, it is through this that they are informed, communicate and even trade, according to the yimimshum web portal, today Facebook registers a Approximately 2740 million active users, which positions it as a benchmark in the daily lifestyle of users, that is why the platform is constantly changing and innovating, such as the new function presented that will allow users to modify their News Feed and have a more active control in the way they consume content within the social network.

The intention of the social network is to provide users with more personalized control over how they manage and perceive the content within the Feed, thus allowing users of the social network to have more customization options within the app. It is with this new update that the application will provide users with a series of options to be able to adjust the content that can be seen from friends within the social network, as well as groups and pages, allowing, reducing or increasing said amount of content.

In addition to allowing users to have greater control regarding the administration of the content that they can view from the Feed, the new functions and updates also aim to generate a more intuitive and simple access within the navigation in the controls and options such as; favorites, unfollow, snooze, save and other menus.

The integration of new functions and controls will also be sought, which will be designed to exclude certain types of ads, this due to the selected category, with which the user will have the option to choose within the different thematic options offered by the Feed being these some like; news, politics, economy among others.

Under this series of updates, the goal of Facebook is to provide ways to facilitate the search and use, both the control in the amount of content provided by News Feed, seeking to create a customization in the function that adapts to the tastes and preferences of the users. active users within the social network.

The new update functions are in the testing phase, with which Meta seeks to polish the successes and errors that may arise, before these innovations are opened to all users in the world, thus giving the possibility to News feed consumers, to manage the theme, content and frequency with which the news will appear within the application.

