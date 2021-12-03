Facebook has moved away from its restrictive policy towards cryptocurrency-related ads and now crypto platforms will be able to post ads on their social media channels.

Since December 1, the advertising policy for cryptocurrency platforms has been relaxed and now they will only have to approve 1 of the 27 potential regulatory licenses.

This change shows Meta’s interest in the world of digital assets.

Mark Zuckerberg with Facebook, now Meta, with cryptocurrencies could be defined as a toxic relationship: constant comings and goings. Yes, no. That I love you, that I hate you. That I love you so much, that I hate you so much. One of the most important companies in the world added a new chapter in this novel during the last hours.

Crypto advertising on social media has always been a controversial topic. In recent months, Google, the great and powerful search engine of the web, modified its cryptocurrency ad policy.

In this new measure it seemed to show “a slight increase in preference when it comes to crypto platforms advertising on Google channels“, he pointed Bitcoinist. Facebook, now called Meta, also changed its focus.

Facebook opens up to crypto advertising

Now the California-based company allows cryptocurrency platforms to run their ads on its social media channels, which was previously almost prohibited. This means a lot to the crypto space and also delivers a message about Meta’s interest in the world of digital assets.

Previously, for these types of announcements, Mark Zuckerberg’s company asked interested parties to submit “an application that included any licenses and any public stock listings” plus other information. Since December 1, the policy has undergone noticeable changes. Participant ads will now need to be approved by only 1 of 27 potential regulatory licenses.

The expansion of the world of cryptocurrencies in recent months has grown remarkably and this is not exclusively due to the price of Bitcoin, which has taken important leaps, but also responds to advertising in major media. It is worth clarifying that the change of direction of Meta was also carried out by other companies with more receptive policies.

Facebook’s crypto path

For years, Facebook has been involved in crypto conversion with different projects and alternatives that have not yet seen the light of day. But the commercials alone have completely rocked the world scene. The company’s market capitalization exceeds that of many, many countries and the large number of users makes it a huge competitor.

When Facebook focused on the project of its own cryptocurrency, Libra, the alarms of the world were set and the race for the creation of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) accelerated. After a series of accusations, Facebook had to make changes to its cryptocurrency which included a name change to Diem, however it has not yet made any progress. The rejection by the representatives of the US Congress was a very important obstacle.

Then he announced a project in the test phase called Novi, which is a virtual wallet, but what really shook the market was the interest in joining the Metaverse, which led to its name change. Zuckerberg blew up every asset in that field without ever releasing his own model.

Facebook is one of the most powerful and far-reaching companies in the world, so every move can trigger a cataract of actions and reactions. The new nod to the virtual field is a good sign of what may happen in the short term.

