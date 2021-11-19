Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp again register failures worldwide

The Metaverso social network ecosystem has once again registered failures worldwide and in social networks it has realized this series of errors, which the main social networks in the world are making their users live.

The failures repeat the terrible experience that was lived last October, when we witnessed an extensive fall that was experienced around the world, in the three leading social media platforms.

These errors lasted for hours and became a social conversation, where the impact it had on the digital marketing guidelines of each of them, as well as, most importantly, the communication between users, was regretted.

Aspect of the Down Detector report this Friday:

