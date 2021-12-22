Finally, World Vision Mexico shared that the Facebook campaign allowed them to reach potential donors and make the results of their programs visible among their partners and allies. “We appreciate Meta’s support, since together we are transforming more lives of girls and boys in Mexico so that they have a better quality of life,” said Gonzalo Macaya, Executive Director of Sustainability at World Vision Mexico.

SOS Children’s Villages is an international organization whose objective is to work to restore the right to live as a family for children who for various reasons have lost care of their families or are at risk of losing it. Currently, it has four SOS Children’s Villages in the cities of Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico City, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas and Comitán de Domínguez, Chiapas, where it provides a safe, protective and familiar environment to 421 children, adolescents and young people.

Red Nose is a civil association that for 11 years has comprehensively cared for low-income cancer patients treated in public hospitals in the state of Jalisco, through free shelter, dining room, educational services, support with medicines and studies. doctors, pantries and oncological wigs among others.

While World Vision Mexico is a global humanitarian organization that works so that the children of Mexico live free of violence, protected and in sustainable communities. In Mexico, it has been working for 40 years with sustainable development projects focused on the development, defense and accompaniment of children, their families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.