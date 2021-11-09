Facebook would have been hiring profiles of workers who help the company to be more attractive to children. The social network had not been designed at first to be used by minors, but its latest plans were to attract the attention of children up to 6 years old.

Facebook I had designed a plan for capturing children under 6 years of age, as revealed by one of the documents leaked in recent weeks.

The social network had not been intended at first as a space for children, says the presentation now made public by the media consortium that has had access to the leak.

Nevertheless, in a company blog post it was ensured that although “historically the platform has not been designed for children under 13 years of age”, wanted to explore new old niches.

These are some of the reasons why we will never see companies like Google or Microsoft born on the European continent.

Specifically, the company assures in the post that they were looking for researchers and personnel to hire, to help them develop applications for different ages, from the most adolescents, up to children between 6 and 9 years old.

Other applications like YouTube Kids, they already have platforms aimed at these age groups, although US legislation on this matter is very restrictive, mainly with everything that concerns children under 13 years of age.

In the United States, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) is in force, which regulates the age at which minors can access certain websites, and establishes 13 years as the limit. of age to make use of them.

In addition, this law regulates the information that platforms can extract from minors and requires them to request on many occasions the verifiable consent of their parents or their guardian.

Criticism against Facebook for targeting such small age groups and the impact of social media on minors they are numerous.

Especially after the recent leaks in which it has been demonstrated as the company (also owner of Instagram) it was consistant of many of the disorders that the social network produced to its youngest users.

As the deep throat and former employee revealed, Frances Haugen, which has leaked a large number of documents and reports from the company itself; Facebook knew Instagram was a toxic place for its youngest users, mainly for teenage girls.

“Facebook and Instagram have repeatedly shown that they simply cannot be trusted when it comes to the well-being of children and adolescents.“says James Steyer, the founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that researches the relationship between children and the digital world, in the NBC.

“What they have to do is focus on cleaning up their rigs rather than trying to hook more kids to their addictive rigs at younger and younger ages.“, he added.

In September of this year, Instagram paused its Instagram Kids project, intended for an audience under 13 years of age, after the same leaks published by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal in relation to the problems derived from the use of the social network by adolescents.

Before the investigation of TWSJ, The company of Mark Zuckerberg in a long post he justified his motivations for betting on such a young audience;

“Companies operating in a highly competitive space – including the Wall Street Journal – strive to appeal to the younger generation. Considering that our competitors are doing the same, it would be really newsworthy if Facebook didn’t do this job.“, the company pointed out.

In 2017, the company launched Facebook Messenger Kids, a shortened version of Facebook so kids 13 and up could chat with their friends.

Children under the age of 13 were not allowed in the application, although the controls to access it were relatively easy to fool, and many minors of that age used the messaging app without any control.

In the leaked Facebook documents that wielded the possibility of launching its plan to attract children up to 6 to its social network, mention is made of COPPA, but does not elaborate any solution on how it would circumvent the regulation.

In the past, some companies like Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, or YouTube itself, have received significant fines due to their lax measures regarding the use of children under 13 years of age of their platforms. The amount of the fine TikTok received was $ 5.7 million in 2019.

A company spokesperson replied to the NBC, ensuring that they continue to hire those positions focused on adapting and designing their platform for children, although they will be mainly focused on adolescents (13-18 years old) and parents.

Just a few weeks ago Zuckerberg himself assured that his main objective is users between the ages of 18 and 29, and that currently Facebook It is in a process of internal restructuring to approach that age range.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Lucas Gª Alcalde.