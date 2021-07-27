It is becoming more and more fashionable to use streaming platforms for anything, whether it is to watch movies or series, listen to music or even play games. There are already several options for the latter, such as Google Stadia, xCloudo Amazon Luna, although the result is not yet the most optimal. Is what happens with him Facebook Gaming performance on iPhone and iPad, which is a disaster.

It is another option to play a multitude of titles in the cloud, without having to download files to the device’s memory. However, the result of this platform in Apple terminals is not that it is bad, it is that there is no where to take it. We explain the reasons for the disaster.

This platform is Facebook’s bet to broadcast live games (as an alternative to Twitch) and to play in the cloud and without consuming device storage. It is not that it is an independent service to the social network, although it already has its own application to access the service directly. However, through the main Facebook app it is also available in the ” sectionGames‘.

If you do not want to broadcast or see direct from others streamers, you can play an infinite number of web games, which usually have very simple mechanics and are short-lived. In this way, it also becomes a mini-game center for mobiles, as well as a platform to broadcast live.

Facebook Gaming glitches on Apple devices

However, Facebook Gaming is finding it difficult to adapt to Apple devices. Unlike Android, those of Cupertino have a strict policy in the App Store, especially when it comes to streaming services.

At first, Apple completely rejected cloud streaming services, although it ended up agreeing to it in the end. However, the cost of this agreement goes through the review of the company to each of the services of this type to include them in your store.

That has caused Facebook Gaming to have to opt for an alternative route, something that other platforms such as Google Stadia or Amazon Luna have already done. In this way, you have chosen offer your games in a web application, that is, through the browser. It turns out that Apple allows games in HTML5, since the code is not stored on the device.

Despite this technique, Facebook Gaming continues to find stones along the way. And it is that the Safari browser is not optimized for this code, so the HTML5 games will not take advantage of all the hardware of the iPhone or iPad, no matter how powerful they are.

This causes the games to not be viewed in full resolution, nor does it perform as they should. Facebook has a big problem developing its gaming service on iOS, and it seems that the solution is going to take a long time.