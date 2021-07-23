Facebook found a way to bring its cloud gaming platform to iOS and iPadOS users, bypassing Apple’s restrictions through the App Store. For this, the social network launched a progressive web app (PWA) with which it provides access to its catalog and escapes from the regulations related to payment processing.

While it is about a website, users can pin the shortcut to their iPhone home screen and access it as if it were a native app. The proposals of Facebook through its platform gaming They are not revolutionary, but they can attract casual players. Many of the titles available are simple and based on HTML5, although there are also more advanced ones. Among the most popular are the traditional Tetris, angry Birds Y Alphalt 9.

Facebook’s decision to bring its cloud games to iOS via a web app is definitely challenging. Remember that Apple prevents apps for your mobile devices from redirecting to websites with third-party payment processing tools.

However, this restriction does not apply to the gaming platform of the social network in its PWA version. This allows in-game purchases are processed through Facebook Pay.

Facebook challenges Apple with its cloud gaming platform

Facebook seems to have found the solution to the prohibitions that Apple imposes through the App Store. A solution that, by the way, was also used by Xbox Cloud Gaming and Stadia. The great challenge of the social network will be to get its cloud gaming platform to gain visibility on iOS. The company you cannot link to your new web app from your main app, because that way he would break the rules of those of Cupertino.

It is worth remembering that Facebook has already clashed with Apple for considering that its practices in the App Store were monopolistic. To this must be added the discontent of Mark Zuckerberg and company for the inclusion of App Tracking Transparency for blocking trackers in iOS 14.5. Will there be a new conflict at the door?