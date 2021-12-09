The issue of in-app tracking is quite sensitive. Any app has several mechanisms to get information from us, so being sure that when you request that this tracking not be tracked, it will stop is saying a lot. This is reflected in a news item published by the Financial Times, which states that Facebook and Snapchat continue to follow their users to deliver advertising, even if they have asked not to be the case.

The huge interest in our data

Last May Apple launched App Tracking Transparency, a system with which we could ask applications not to track us through apps and the web for advertising purposes. It is important to highlight the “for advertising purposes” part here. It is also important to highlight how the dialog box presents us with the options.

When an app asks for access to the camera we can “Allow” or “Do not allow”. When an app asks us to track ourselves We can “Allow” or “Ask the app not to track me”. The way of raising the options is totally in line with the situation, and it is not possible to prevent an app from tracking us 100%.

As we have already said at the beginning of the article, apps have a great variety of resources when it comes to being able to follow our activity. The most obvious is to ask for a login, something that both Facebook and Snapchat do. At that moment they already know who we are and can register exactly what they want.

“Do not allow” is not the same as “Ask the app not to track me”.

It is true that the Apple system prevents apps from accessing the IFA, Identifier For Advertizing, of our device, but there are other resources. As stated in the article in the Financial Times Apple specifies that developers “should not obtain information from the device for the purpose of identifying it individually”, something that Facebook and Snapchat have been taken at face value to bypass the restriction.

According to The Financial Times, these developers consider that Apple’s way of writing the text allows them to continue observing “cues” and behaviors of user groups to show them advertising. Apple has never supported this kind of practice, but it is also true that collecting anonymized statistics on the use of an app is a very widespread practice and, in many cases, necessary for the proper development of the application and the service it offers.

To think that we can install the Facebook app, for example, and that by “Ask the app not to track me” to use the service without Facebook knowing our movements is going too far. Snapchat explained to its investors that it will soon share data from its more than 300 million users, including those who have asked not to be tracked, with advertisers, so that they can have a “more complete and real-time” view of their advertising campaigns.

Facebook, for its part, is, after its financial results, in the middle of a restructuring of its ad system to “use aggregated and anonymized data”, just the mechanism that the company considers that allows them to bypass Apple’s restrictions. And this without counting that there is certain data, such as the IP, the location of the IP that Apple can’t prevent apps from knowing.

It is more than clear that for the vast majority of applications, asking not to be tracked and preventing access to the IFA is an excellent measure for our privacy. Some apps, however, it seems that, as reported in the Financial Times, they continue to obtain much more data than we would surely like.

Image | Maximalfocus