To make the experience of 16 to 18-year-olds on Facebook and Instagram safe and private, without taking away the fun, Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced new measures in this regard.

“We want them to maintain contact with the people who are important to them and stay up-to-date on topics of interest to them, without having to deal with direct messages or unwanted comments from strangers,” the company said in a statement.

As of this week, Facebook said, the accounts of people under 16 years of age (in Mexico and Latin America, 18 in other countries) who register for the first time in Instagram They will be set as private by default, in order to give you a better experience and greater privacy and security. Private accounts allow you to control who views or responds to your content.

The company also announced that it will send notifications to those under 16 who already have a public account on Instagram to explain the benefits of a private account and tell them how to make the change.

“In the coming weeks we will implement restrictions for advertisers on the parameters they can use to reach audiences under 18 years of age. We will only allow it based on age, location and gender (no longer due to interests or activity on other sites) in response to the recommendations of international experts ”.

These changes will be global and will apply to Instagram, Facebook and Messengerthe company added.

Facebook also said that starting this week it will implement greater restrictions to prevent adults from contacting young people with whom they do not have a relationship, as well as making the accounts of young people difficult to find for certain adults.

“New technology allows us to detect accounts that have exhibited potentially suspicious behavior (for example, adult accounts that may have been blocked or recently reported by someone young) and we will prevent these from interacting with the accounts of young people,” the company said.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Youth accounts in Explore, Reels, or “Suggested Accounts for You” will no longer be shown to these adults.

If these adults find these accounts looking for the username, they will not be able to follow them, they will not be able to see the comments of young people on other people’s publications, nor will they be able to leave comments on their publications, Facebook said.

“These changes will be available in the United States, Australia, France, the United Kingdom and Japan, and we are looking to expand them to more countries soon.”

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed