Facebook and Instagram remove more than 11 thousand ads for 'miracle' products against Covid-19

Meta announced that they removed thousands of ads for fake products against Covid-19 on the platforms of Instagram and Facebook, we tell you what they eliminated.

Meta, formerly Facebook and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) worked together to identify and remove a total of 11,200 “miracle” product ads against Covid-19.

The products are considered by the Cofepris as false treatments to cure or prevent Covi-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It should be noted that, to date, scientifically no curative or preventive treatment has been proven beyond the vaccine.

The thousands of “miracles” were eliminated in the last three months of Facebook and Instagram, since they are considered irregular products, of dubious origin and misleading for users, including medicines and food supplements.

The team of Meta and Cofepris They have been working together for 4 years and it is made up of more than 40 thousand specialists who track publications and consider user reports.

Therefore, it is important to report the illegal sale of medicines and also the promotion of nutritional supplements that promise miracle cures, to take care of the health of all users.