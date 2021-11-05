Facebook tests new tools that allow group administrators to earn money, with new monetization features through buy-sell activities, fundraising and subscription content.

The company announced the updates at its annual Communities Summit, where it said the new features help people who lead groups to “sustain” the communities they have built.

Ways to monetize communities

With the changes to be implemented, Facebook will give group admins three ways to monetize communities:

1. Community stores: They are an extension of existing Facebook features and allow group admins to sell thematic articles related to the community theme, as well as other products within the group.

2. Fundraisers: They will allow managers to fund specific projects collectively or “offset group running costs.”

3. Paid Subgroups: Subgroups are essentially smaller groups within a community, where members pay a monthly fee to participate. While Facebook also allows group admins to set up free subgroups, the paid version of the feature is the company’s latest effort to create subscription-based products.

Elsewhere on the social network, Facebook has promoted subscriptions as a way for creators to earn money, either through newsletters or fan subscriptions for streamers.

In the context of groups, subscriptions are intended to allow access to exclusive or specialized content, how could it be “coaching, networking or simply to have more in-depth conversations, “the company explained.

Monetization features won’t reach all groups right away

Maria Smith, vice president of communities at Facebook, says that social media doesn’t expect all groups to want or need paid features, but that many groups already sell their own merchandising or organize fundraisers. Therefore, bringing the tools directly to them could be helpful.

Although Facebook views groups as proof that its platform can bring people together and be a force for good, the reality is that groups have also hosted the most toxic and divisive content within the social network, and the company sometimes he has had trouble keeping problem groups at bay.

Given the history of Facebook, it seems almost inevitable that some groups will find a way to misuse these tools. In the meantime, Facebook is planning a slow rollout, so most groups won’t have access to these features right away.

Smith points out that the subgroups will have the same moderation tools as the larger group and that, in some cases, it could make it easier for administrators to manage.

“They will sort the discussions into the different subgroups and then they can handle them more efficiently,” he said. He added that groups and subgroups will also need to follow the company’s business guidelines and fundraising rules.

Facebook has also indicated that groups will play an important role in the Meta plan to build a metaverse. “We are focused on building bridges from our 2D screen applications to more immersive virtual experiences… Facebook and its groups will be instrumental in this,” said Mark Zuckerberg during the Communities Summit on Thursday.

In addition to the new monetization features, Facebook announced other updates for the groups, including:

– New customization features, which allow administrators to change background colors, font styles, and other aspects of group appearance.

– Community chats to make it easier for administrators and group moderators to communicate with each other.

– A new “featured” section, so that administrators can pin the content that remains at the top of the group.

Facebook also plans to begin testing a new set of features that will streamline the page and group experience for users who manage both a group and the corresponding page.

It’s still not entirely clear how this will work, but Facebook says the goal is to incorporate some group-specific features, such as moderation tools, into the pages, while also giving admins the ability to “use an official voice. by interacting with your community. “