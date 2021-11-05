Monetization options reach groups of Facebook. The social network unveiled its new tools for users to generate income. Among the available possibilities, without a doubt the most interesting is that of the payment subgroups.

Through this tool, Facebook group administrators will be able to create subgroups with subscriptions. This means that those who want to be part of them will have to pay a monthly fee; and in exchange for it they will receive different types of exclusive content.

“This new feature will allow administrators to maintain their communities, while offering more meaningful experiences to their members,” they explained from Meta. According to the company, the pay subgroups will be available gradually; The intention is to analyze the level of adoption and utility of this characteristic in the different communities.

From Facebook they have also mentioned that the paid subgroups will have the same moderation tools as regular groups.

Facebook expands its monetization options to groups

In addition to the possibility of offering subscriptions, Facebook will add two other tools for users to generate money through groups. One of them will allow carry out community fund collections; Through them the administrators will be able to face the expenses that may arise when supporting the community, to mention an example. The other will allow you to sell merchandising through a store integrated to groups.

“With different ways to earn or raise money through their groups, administrators can tailor their approach to what works best for their community,” they say from Facebook.

The measures announced by Meta come shortly after Twitter announced the inclusion of communities, a section in which it aims to compete with Facebook groups. Let’s also remember that in recent days Mark Zuckerberg’s social network announced stricter measures to control what is published in groups. The objective is limit the scope of posts that violate the platform’s rules, after the controversies over the viralization of fake news and inappropriate content.