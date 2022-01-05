In Mexico, eleven states postponed the return to face-to-face classes due to the advance of the Omicron variant, this January 3. However, scientific evidence indicates that there is no relationship between attending classes and the rates of coronavirus infections; at least in the case of the United States.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, students in Mexico and much of the world resorted to distance classes. The Ministry of Public Education launched the Aprende en Casa program, which, according to an academic article, failed to prevent the loss of learning of children in Mexico.

The United States was no exception, but now that there is more data on how the coronavirus works in the school environment, a study published in Nature Medicine suggests that there is no reason to keep classrooms closed.

The article shows the results of analyzing data from the 12 weeks after the opening of schools, between July and September 2020, before the arrival of the Delta variant.

The research compared learning models in 895 school districts in the American Union, which is equivalent to almost half of all schools, with infection rates reported by health authorities in all counties where the schools were located.