Few things have become more normalized in recent years than shopping for clothes in vintage stores. A phenomenon that has grown exponentially in the last 10 years and that we see, above all, in the world of fashion. Jackets with shoulder pads and high-waisted pants; there is little difference between how our mothers dressed in the 80s and 90s and how we do it now. But not only in this sector. We are witnessing how everything old is having a second life, a phenomenon that has led to a very significant increase in sales of cassettes. Many people’s Christmas gifts may go down this retro path. Meanwhile, we have not been able to forget those who marked an era.

We could talk nostalgically about that time when we recorded our favorite artists on cassette and the Walkman was the Christmas present we all wanted. The truth is that last year was a lot like the 90 in this regard. The British Phonographic Industry association reported that in 2020 they were sold 156,542 cassettes in the UK, a record since 2003 and an increase of 94.7% compared to 2019.

Something similar has happened with vinyl and the best proof is that the majority of current singers and groups release their vinyl record following the retro trail. The MRC Data company found that in the first months of 2021 alone, 19.2 million vinyl albums were sold in the United States, 108% more than the same period last year.

It is no coincidence that the increase in sales of cassettes and vinyl, in addition to being one of the most demanded Christmas gifts, occurs precisely in the months of the pandemic. By spending more time at home, some want to take the opportunity to enjoy music in a different way. One of the reasons is the desire to return to so special sound of vinyl, another the eagerness to be able to manipulate and play the vinyls and the turntable.

Francisco Mora, doctor in Neurosciences from the University of Oxford, stated for The vanguard that “in an electronic, virtualized world, in which we do not have direct contact but we see the world and people through the screens”, the brain prompts us to look into the past and retro, “in the basic substrates of emotion, of what makes us feel alive, protected and safe”.

The vinyls are having a second life but also other technological devices such as consoles. Now everything revolves around the PlayStation 5 but other releases have also been highly anticipated. This is the case of the Analogue Pocket, a retro console that pays tribute to the Game Boy. It allows us to play all the cartridges that we have of the Nintendo portable console.

The iconic console is now a retro icon, but years ago it was the most special Christmas present. We start with the Game Boy in black white and the revolution came with the Color. Let’s not even talk about the next step with the color screen. The Nintendo 64 and juices such as the mythical Mario Bros. or Zelda cannot be left in the shadow.

The Christmas presents we all wanted

At the time they marked a before and after for our childhood, although now we see them with a certain tenderness. State-of-the-art Christmas gifts from 20 or 30 years ago are now at Wallapop or are collector’s items. As the poo-chi puppy, the only pet you could have if your parents didn’t let you have a real live dog. They had colored ears, they barked, they had a bone and their eyes lit up. They did little else, although we cared for them as if it were a real pet.

And if we talk about pets we cannot forget the two most important that every child had or wanted as a Christmas gift. The Tamagotchi he woke up more than one child at dawn to be fed. They also kicked several children out of class for playing with him during school hours. It was the terror of the parents, who criticized a situation of technological dependence that is now a rare bird for those who do not have it.

Contemporary to the Tamagotchi, we were not separated from another pet, this time with a little fur. They moved their ears and opened and closed their eyes. The Furby even talked to us and said good morning to us. Hard to forget those eyes that liked and disturbed alike. The Furby had a very simple artificial intelligence so that all the children would believe that he spoke to them in their language, the ‘furbish’.

Since the beginning of December, all the children were glued to the televisions to see the advertisements for the toys that they would later order for Christmas or the Three Kings. Those that had incorporated the latest technology of the moment were all the rage. Among the girls, Línea Directa was a very retro prelude to Tinder, a game with a phone to find out who liked you. A kind of ‘who’s who’ with young and muscular guys who were looking forward to being our boyfriends. Not only because of its technology it is an outdated game.

We can’t forget other Christmas gifts we all wanted, like a cash register or Barbie’s convertible car. This doll has monopolized the social life of many people in Spain. Some of the novelties of Barbie, how to paint her hairIt seemed like a miracle at the time.

Although, for miracles, they were lived at that time by children who had a robot emilio. Even though it was sold as a “robot friend”The truth is that he was more of a butler than anything else. Emilio just walked around with a tray in his hand and was condemned to carry our things from here to there. On top of that, he had 3 voice modes and he was smiling non-stop.

It was our Wall-E from the 90s but not very accessible to most of us. At the time it cost almost 18,000 pesetas of the time, which would now be equivalent to about 108 euros.

Retro is authentic

These retro Christmas gifts may be original to some, yet rare for children. It may be something special for those of us who have lived through that time when we saw advertisements for these toys on TV and they bring back good memories. It can even become part of the decoration of our houses, after dusting off the vinyls and the record player -or buying a new one-, second-hand clothes or the poster of a series or movie whose reboot is about to be released in the cinema.

In the same article by The vanguard in which Francisco Mora spoke about this phenomenon, the sociologist Francesc Núñez added that we live in an uncertain and changing world in which we seek symbolic aspects that have authenticity and are unique. “Ancient objects have aura, they are something authentic, unique, that allows to surprise, differentiate and stop being vulgar in a uniform and globalized society,” the article read.

Nostalgia for better times and retro fashion doesn’t just have an influence on Christmas gifts; we have seen it in series like Stranger things, movies like Ghostbusters or the reboot of Item. Montserrat Huguet, doctor in Contemporary History at the Carlos III University of Madrid and author of the book The Spain of the six hundred, affirmed for Hypertextual that, throughout history, society has been interested in earlier times, usually two generations earlier.

“Young people may do the same thing that has been done in all times: scratch in the past to see what they can find there that inspires them or that serves them, not as a copy, but as inspiration. Something that makes them build a new text , a new look at the present “. Montserrat Huguet

In accordance with the statements of Francisco Mora, Huguet pointed out that one of the causes of this phenomenon may be the ‘technologization’ of society and noted that at a time when both music and film are on-demand and instantaneous, some people want, according to Huguet, to take a break.