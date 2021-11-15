Judging from the number of patents related to glasses, the development of Apple Glass is more than active in the Cupertino laboratories. Glasses that, in addition to allowing us to see more of what is around us, can allow those around us to see less, at least in terms of the screen of our iPhone.

A very useful privacy mode in certain circumstances

Apple has recently patented (via Patently Apple) a system with which, based on the necessary corrections for people who need prescription glasses, the iPhone they would only show the content of their screens through special glasses so that only the owner of the phone would see the information. Under the title “vision-corrected graphical outputs and standard graphical outputs on an electronic device”, Apple explores these possibilities.





According to the text, these sagas would have a Privacy Eywear mode that would block the view of the content on the screen to anyone who did not wear the glasses connected. One more feature of the rumored Apple Glass.

“In some solutions, a user can interact with the calibration graph to intentionally blur the graphical output presented on the device screen (iPhone). If a user wants privacy or does not want a nearby person to see what is presented on the screen , the user can interact with the calibration graph to make the graphical output unreadable. “

Face ID profiles (and their possible arrival on the Mac)





Later in the patent, Apple explores the possibility that Face ID profiles serve to recognize different users. A system capable of distinguishing unique features of the person such as hairstyle, facial hair, the presence of glasses and more to determine which profile, of those previously registered, is before him.

This opens the door to two interesting and closely related conclusions. Currently, it is on the Mac where we can have several users on the same device. Thus, or we take for granted that this patent explores the possibility of carrying Face ID to the Mac or we propose the arrival of the multi-user to the iPad.

“Although the” biometric identity depth map “is unique, many different biometric identity depth maps can be created and an aggregation of the biometric identity depth maps can be used to confirm the identity of a user. Likewise , any “depth map” described may be a single depth map or it may be composed of multiple depth maps “.

In a somewhat camouflaged way, the patent says that through various depth maps, we remember that Face ID trains with use, the system would be able to determine a biometric identity.

As we have already commented many times, patents do not always reach a final product. What they do do is show us the company’s research areas as well as its interests. Judging by the patent we are dealing with, we could see interesting developments in future devices, whether we are talking about Apple Glass or the Mac.

Image | Subhajit Jana