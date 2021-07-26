Security in Apple products depend on two main functions: Face ID and Touch ID. It is also a reality that not all of the apple giant’s products have the Face ID security mechanism. However, today it became known – according to a report by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg– that Face ID could hit Macs in a couple of years.

In what specific time will this change be implemented? We do not know exactly, remember that -as we told you a few days ago- Apple employees will not return to the office until after September. This could mean a delay in the advances that the apple giant has prepared for its products. But don’t worry, since the report details that Apple is working on it, which means that this change is on the way.

Apple is working to implement Face ID on Mac, MacBook, iPhone SE, iPad and iPad Air

When it comes to security, the Mac and MacBook product line, as well as the iPhone SE, iPad, and iPad Air, rely on Touch ID and passwords. This is why, today, Apple plans to implement Face ID in these products. But how will you implement this? Because with cameras built into your product displays.

While this provides a more advanced biometric security system, it is important to note that, unlike Touch ID, Face ID performs more in-depth mapping and in turn it is used for augmented reality applications.

This move by Apple so that all its products have Face ID would also benefit the iPhone lineSince having a camera integrated into the screen would mean removing the notch, something that has as a direct consequence a new design on the iPhone screen and a better use of it.

Apple has shown, in patent applications, that it has considered this change for some time now. But nevertheless, making a change of such magnitude means a redesign in these products, something that is not done overnight.

Whether it’s a couple of years or less, the mere fact that the apple giant is working on this change shows an improvement in all the products to come. If you are thinking of getting a MacBook and you do not know which one to buy, here we leave you all the differences between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. Take a look and you will surely find the one you want.