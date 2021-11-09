Fable is one of the classic franchises most loved by fans. In mid-2020, it was announced with a trailer that Fable 4 was in development for Xbox Series X / S. However, after your announcement we’ve been through a long drought regarding news about the next installment of Fable. Some rumors claimed at the time that the new Fable would be a restart for the saga and that it would also be an MMO. However, Microsoft has not commented on this, and the release date of the game seems more and more distant … Up to now.

Playground Games, developers of Fable 4, finally have revealed what is the development time behind the game. As commented Tom gaulton, Lead Engineer of the study, the title would already carry a total of four years in development. This was revealed on his Twitter account, where he uploaded the image of a recognition award that he obtained for being «an invaluable member of the team and for all the contributions you have made«. To this image, Tom adds the description of «4 years working on Fable at @WeArePlayground. Very excited for this game«.

4 years of working on Fable at @WeArePlayground. So excited for this game. pic.twitter.com/KO099HnYSd – Tom (@deltaflux) November 5, 2021

Thus, we now know that Fable has been in development for approximately four years. It may not be very revealing information, but could be used to calculate how long it might be until launch of the new title. However, Playground Games has also been working on Forza Horizon 5, so they probably haven’t been able to focus all their energy on developing Fable. Either way, Forza Horizon 5 was released this November 5 for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC, so Maybe the launch will release the tight schedule of Playground Games.

fable is currently in development for Xbox Series X / S and PC. There is no estimated release date yet, and Xbox has recently apologized for creating false expectations with the title. Equally, we will have to wait until Xbox or Playground Games want to show the first images of the game.