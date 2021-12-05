Fabio Quartararo is the brand new MotoGP champion. All in all, the French rider ended the 2021 season with some unease, a feeling that was evident in the words of the ‘Devil’ after the IRTA test in Jerez. The # 20 then asked for an effort from Yamaha to improve before the push of Ducati, in addition to subjecting its possible renewal with the Japanese firm to the evolution of the M1. With some perspective, Quartararo had better words about Yamaha and his MotoGP. In fact, the French rider has spurred the brand’s engineers by ensuring that the Yamaha M1 can be the best bike in the class just by gaining some extra power. A section in which the Honda and especially the Ducati are superior.

In the end, Quartararo has put Yamaha back on the road to victory, achieving the fingerboard’s first signature title since Jorge Lorenzo’s 2015 championship. Therefore, the ‘Devil’ has the power to request this dose of extra power, even if it has been done from a more positive perspective than in previous interventions. In fact, at Misano the French rider was quite tough on Yamaha: «I don’t know if we have the best bike, I still haven’t been able to test the Honda or the Ducati. What I can say is that looking at all the pilots and their comments it seems that we do not have it. For me everything has worked quite well and that is why we are World Champions. With everything, you have to make an effort to improve».

Fabio Quartararo needs to see Yamaha’s progress to renew Read news

Within this scenario and the deficit that the Yamaha M1 has, Fabio has offered a more positive attitude when assessing the position of his MotoGP: «I think we can be very happy with the bike that we have had, although it is clear that we have to work for the next season. To be honest, I feel really good on the bike.Although it is no secret that we have some areas in which to improve, because I have to fight with the bike in certain aspects. It was difficult to keep up with the rivals on some tracks. However, we all know where we need to improve, in power. With more horses, we have the best bike on the grid. I think Yamaha knows where to work and I am confident that they will try to do so to keep moving forward.