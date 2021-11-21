REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani

This Sunday, the Mexican, Sergio Czech Perez, will start from 11th position on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix after a surprise elimination of the qualy number two on saturday.

The pilot of Red bull it has been faced with serious difficulties to maintain the same performance of those who were located in the first positions. In free practice, Pérez barely achieved a fifth place as the best result (the rest two eighth places).

On the other hand, poleposition he took her Lewis hamilton Mercedes Benz, followed by the fellow from Guadalajara, Max Verstappen, second, and Valtteri Bottas, in third place. This will mean a hard fight for the first places for the body of the red bull before the German. At least in the first few laps.

MINUTE BY MINUTE: