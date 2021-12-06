(Photo: Twitter @ F1)

This Sunday, the Mexican pilot of Red Bull, Sergio Czech Perez, will start from fifth position from the grill of the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia.

This classification appears as a hard setback for the team of the red bull, after its pilots were in fifth and third place for starting, the latter being for de Max Verstappen.

For its part, the duo of Mercedes Benz returned to take over the top positions with Lewis hamilton on the pole position and Valtteri Bottas behind him, in the second.

The penultimate stage of the 2021 season will take place this December 5 at 11:30 hours (Central Mexico time).

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

12:24 Checo Pérez is out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by impact on the wall as a result of the touch with Leclerc.

In the second start, the Ferrari car touched the Mexican’s from behind, causing it to spin uncontrollably to end up hitting the wall, where the front wing and presumably the gearbox was damaged.

12:22 Red flag

12:21 Touch between Checo Pérez and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

The Mexican suffers damage to the spoiler and the gearbox; tries to start his car in an attempt to not be left out of the Saudi Arabian GP.

12:20 The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix resumes

(Photo: Twitter @ F1)

12:06 The race will restart at 12:15 p.m.

11:56 Red Flag, the debris removal race is suspended.

11:50 Safety Car by incident of Mick Schumacher (Haas); pilots enter pits.

Checo Pérez in eighth place after changing boxes and Max verstappen lead the competition, without entering boxes.

(Photo: Twitter @redbullracing)

11:44 Checo Pérez remains one second behind Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), seeking to snatch the fourth position.

Max Verstappen to 1.5 seconds Valtteri Bottas for the second.

11:33 The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts; Checo Pérez remains in the starting position as does his teammate, Max Verstappen.

Hamilton remains at the head of the race.

11:30 Recognition lap begins at Jeddah Corniche circuit