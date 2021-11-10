F1 Chips - Life After Death

With a hat and a mustache, the retired soldier with the ABC under his arm slowed down his march as he passed through the portal and was able to observe the scene. The old lady who came back from walking the little dog looked at her silently with her head turned as she meaninglessly opened and closed her mailbox. The couple from the room entered smiling from the street and suddenly fell silent looking for an explanation to all that.

The key to the mystery was provided by the errand boy from a law office on the mezzanine floor. They had sent him to buy toner for a thirsty printer and when he returned he stopped as soon as he passed the frontispiece of the building. Incredulous, he lifted a black RayBan that he placed on his head, smiled from ear to ear and said: «THE HOST. THE CAR OF FERNANDO ALONSO IN MY PORTAL !! ». The boy wasn’t lying, but he wasn’t exactly telling the truth either. Of which there was no doubt whatsoever is that the photograph that could be taken in that portal of Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana could well have been taken in the pitlane of any World Cup circuit.

Four mechanics dressed in colorful overalls and black vinyl gloves had scattered on the ground a Formula 1 painted with the unmistakable light blue and yellow of the 2005 World Champion car. It is as if those from the Star Trek ship had teleported the ex-military man, the lady with the puppy, the couple and the messenger to a box in Monza. Four huge tires were stacked in one corner, the front wing was standing waiting its turn against a wall, the huge rear wing was pushed to one side, and Renault technicians were removing the arms from the chassis suspensions in the entrance of the building. The answer to the only possible question lay several floors up, but the viewers only wondered one thing: what the heck was all this doing there, a Formula 1 dismembered, as in the middle of an autopsy, at the door of their houses.

The drivers who close this type of agreement are usually established champions who put this condition before signing.

Neighboring buildings have stairs and elevators but are rarely equipped with forklifts capable of jerking up not only heavy but bulky items, or at least as big as a racing car. Hence, that team of mechanics were forced to scrap that Formula 1 in the portal … which would end up exposed in the office of Alexander Agag, right next to a GP2 of his team in that category, Barwa Addax. The owner of Formula E and now also Extreme E, decided years ago to plant his operations center in a spectacular office-floor right in front of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Instead of paintings or sculptures, he thought that putting the car from which his connection to speed came, and the one that represented his sporting-entrepreneurial aspiration, would be a good idea. Anyone who set foot in the sumptuous room was amazed; they expected a nondescript and impersonal dispatch and came across the pitlane of a race track.

Considering the experience, it is not difficult to discern that putting a Formula 1 in your life is not that difficult, the really difficult thing is to find the money with which to buy an authentic one, although there are options, and here you have them:

Type A: cars that will not be used but have been world champions

cars that will not be used but have been world champions Type B: operational and usable cars after a sporty life

operational and usable cars after a sporty life Type C: disabled cars or showcars

disabled cars or showcars Type D: replicas and mockups

At the high end of the VIP area reside those who have had a glorious life and who harbor history and laurels within, that is, the cars that have been world champions. Once they have stopped running in the regular season, they are usually owned by the teams. From time to time and in accordance with what was agreed in the contracts with the pilots, it is frequent that they stay with a unit with which they once went to the finish line winning a race; the team stays with all the others or some of them. The drivers who close this type of agreement are usually demanding riders, consecrated champions who put this condition before signing on the dotted line. If the racers are not of this cut, no more than half a dozen on the current grid, it is common for them to negotiate with the teams to acquire one and keep them with a view to future personal museums or as a souvenir of their passage through the category. The better the results and the higher the training cache, the higher the price.

A Red Bull in Honda colors displayed in a shopping center in the United Arab Emirates.

As a general rule, the motor, electronic elements, and any technological device that is protected by its owner’s rights are stripped. If the manufacturer is also a motorcyclist, Ferrari for example, they can keep the engine installed, although this is not always the case. Current Honda or Mercedes engines have to be returned to their manufacturers by Red Bull or McLaren, to put a couple of cases, although it is possible that they will give one to be exposed. The casuistry is diverse and depends a lot on the animosity between the parties at the end of each season. There are others with no less glory stored in the glove compartment, although with similar characteristics that can end up in the hands of collectors, fixed or traveling exhibitions, or even in study centers. The value of each of them is negotiable and can be found in auction and sale stores from fifty thousand to several million euros. Its price depends on its status, brand pedigree, accumulated history, who was its pilot, and various variables that are a bit at the discretion of the seller and the one who pays.

In a second level there are those cars that can roll, run and move by themselves because they are ‘whole’. The wealthiest teams usually build a half dozen chassis per season these days. Sometimes they are less or some are unusable after accidents, but it is easy to think that they can save to be sold under what conditions or roadshows at least a couple of them per season. McLaren always keeps some in its mythical Unit 2 located in south London, or gives them on display to its dealerships throughout the planet. Ferrari sells them in perfect condition in exchange for figures ranging from 1.5 to 3 million euros to very exclusive customers, but in very special conditions. If you have made money selling bitcoins or flats on the coast and you have that money left over, it is possible that the Scuderia make you the owner of one of his cars. They take off the stickers of guys like Schumacher, Alonso or Raikkonen, they put the one with your name, and in exchange for onerous annual fees they keep it for you and prepare it for you to shoot with him in specific and very specific appointments. In reality, being yours, you don’t take it home with you, but it remains within a sports structure that you participate in, Ferrari Corse Clienti. Sometimes, especially with older cars, it has been the case that they have had to adapt engines less to the original configuration because there are no parts and spare parts. With cars of this type, those that remain functional and keep the characteristics of their original design will compete in the classic F1 world championships.

One step below are the cars that once competed, trained, served as mules, or were used in the development of later ones. They are also the object of collectors and this typology belongs to the one from the beginning of our history today. Free of motor and sensitive technical elements, or solutions with registered patents belonging to the team or a supplier, often serve as publicity claims, are displayed at dealerships, or are the object of desire of collectors and sports fans.

In the backyard of the Renault factory in Enstone, as you go down to the left, there is a 150-square-meter warehouse that looks like the most colorful morgue on the planet. No, there are no corpses, but they do inhabit the inanimate bodies of no less than half a dozen cars that have passed away. Once their death certificate is issued, they are disassembled and dismantled to use their pieces in this second life. It is easy to see stacked four or five front wings of single-seaters from the same season already defunct, useless for the regulations of the present. Now they fit into cars that will end up in a dealership, an amusement park or the entrance to a supermarket.

Sometimes Frankenstein cars are created, with parts from different generations but because the structural design is the same, you may end up seeing the rear wing of an R27 on the rear of an R30, or the silent exhausts of an R23 coming out through the belly of an R29. If you add to this that they are painted with the convenient colors to be used in a publicity shoot, the livery of the current season, or certain stickers of sponsors whose agreement does not cross the barrier of time are removed, the confusion becomes even more evident.

One of Michael Schumacher’s Ferraris, located at the entrance to a brand’s club.

In October 2016 a guy named Adhemar Cabral enlisted ten friends to raise a Lotus 97T to his apartment located on the 22nd floor of a building in the city of Sao Paulo. He took about three hours to lift the car that Ayrton Senna drove in 1985. Aided by cables, that car climbed the outer wall of the tower, and according to this Cabral, the task was easier than expected. The Law of Gravity helped them 70% because the car that climbed those 22 floors weighed less than the original in that proportion … because it was a replica; it weighed about 200 kilos for the more than 600 of the real one.

Its owner is dedicated to the creation of artistic elements related to aeronautics and racing, and lack of sufficient funds to catch a black leg car a copy was made. To the layman’s eye this is a racing car, but the trainee easily detects that there are no joints between the parts, that the engine cover joins the rear wing seamlessly, or perceives the simplicity of the front wing. The steering wheel is usually simple, without buttons or regulators, and the metal parts are usually spotless, betraying their little or no use. This is not actually a car, but a 1/1 scale model. Teams sometimes use them for preliminary aerodynamic tests, paint and design tests, or even as gifts or assignments to sponsors. It is another way, the most affordable, to put a Formula 1 in your life and there are several companies that are dedicated to it.

Epilogue

The story of the scrapped car on Alejandro Agag’s website did not end in his office, because he passed to another stage of his second life when the businessman went to live in London and direct Formula E. From there, he lives the dream of the just in the basement of an industrial warehouse located in the Alzira Sports Avenue, an address that surely sounds familiar to you … One good day the man from ABC, the lady with the dog, the smiling couple and the lawyer’s messenger had to say goodbye to their illustrious and colorful neighbor. As it went up, it had to go back down, disassembled and packed into wooden boxes.

After a quick negotiation between Agag and Adrian Campos That blue and yellow Renault R-loquefuera traveled to the Valencian town to rest in that sort of museum that the former driver set up in his team’s facilities. Surrounded by an HRT (a model, our Type D), an F3000, the Alfa Romeo that made him the Touring Car Champion in 1995 and some other car rests this busy traveler, who is doing more kilometers than when he was driven on the circuits. On this occasion, when they took it out of the wooden box in which it arrived, no one was surprised. Rather, they were ecstatic, which reveals that the value does not reside in what is between the four wheels but in the eyes of those who look.