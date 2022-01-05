F1 2022 regulation: this is all that changes in cars

It has been expected, but the new era of Formula 1 finally arrives with the entry into force of the new technical regulations. We tell you all the changes that will take place and the objective that the category wants to achieve with them.

More than two years have passed since the FIA ​​and the Formula 1 They will present the new technical regulations of the category, a normative text destined to revolutionize racing and make it a much more attractive spectacle for fans, partners and brands involved.

The initial plan was to introduce it in 2021 together with the new financial regulation that includes a budget limit (it will be 140 million dollars this year), but the pandemic ended up forcing all parties to agree to postpone it until 2022.

Finally, that moment has arrived and, while the teams finish their renewed cars, we get fully into the news that the new season brings us. Recently, we told you about all the changes related to drivers, teams, preseason and calendar. In this article we will delve into the regulation.

the key objectives of the new regulation

Close and intense competition

Car simplification

Desensitization of certain areas, leading to a lower performance differential

Simpler front wing with weaker vortices – less able to control front wheel wake

No barge boards

Ground effect: long diffuser under the pontoon

Certain components prescribed in areas of high sensitivity

A radically different philosophy

The first thing we must be clear about is that all the changes made have a common objective: to make the careers more interesting. In recent years, the competition has often lacked interest as a result of the inability of drivers to get close to their opponents to attempt overtaking. The intention of the FIA ​​and the Formula is to change this.

For this, it is key to ensure that the new car is less sensitive to turbulence generated by the car in front. This is accomplished in two ways:

Reducing the generation of aerodynamic wake turbulence Reducing the aerodynamic dependence of elements sensitive to such turbulence

Thus, the team of Ross Brawn, sports director and manager of Formula 1, has devised a car that significantly reduces its dependence on the aerodynamic load that the ailerons are capable of generating, as they are elements that lose much effectiveness when receive turbulence.

This is how David Moreno told us the news of 2022 (at that time planned for 2021) when they became official.

In particular, the front wing is crucial in this regard, so in the new regulations its capacity has been reduced – as well as the turbulent potential of the rear wing -, transferring the main responsibility for generating grip to the rear wing. ground effect.

In this way, the new Formula 1 car must be more stable in its behavior and also better able to roll close to other cars without suffering a drop in performance.

Aerodynamics and ground effect

This aerodynamic phenomenon had its peak in Formula 1 during the decade of the 70s and 80s, when geniuses like Colin Chapman and Gordon Murray exploited this philosophy to the maximum.

The ground effect is based on the laws of fluid dynamics and is directly related to speed and pressure. Specifically, it is the aerodynamic phenomenon by which a suction effect as a result of a pressure difference between its lower and upper part when a body circulates very close to the ground.

Graphic representation of the tunnels that generate the ground effect under the car.

Actually the principle of operation is the same as that of the ailerons, with the exception that the entire car is used as a large inverted wing by generating a large lower channel and finally connected to a larger diffuser.

This makes it possible to dispense with elements as complex and sensitive as bargeboards, fins, vortex generators and other aerodynamic accessories that Formula 1 have been incorporating over the years to try to manage the aerodynamic flow in the most effective way possible, but which has caused a overdependence ideal conditions for filming.

In parallel, the front and rear wings are simplified to generate less downforce, resulting in less generation and sensitivity to turbulence.

The tires

Another of the star elements of this season is the new tire resulting from some 18 inch wheels that replace the traditional 13-inch. For many years, Formula 1 has refused to adapt to new trends in the commercial automotive industry, which is betting on low-profile tires.

In 2022 this change is finally assumed, so the dynamics of the vehicles change completely, since the old 13-inch wheels generated a damping effect much superior, being also less reactive to changes of direction.

The new tires were validated in the Abu Dhabi test held in December.

The new 18-inch wheels force a total change of concept in suspensions And it is also to be expected that the reaction to changes in direction will be remarkable, as the walls of the tire will be stiffer. Indirectly, these tires will also cause an increase in the weight of the car, as well as less visibility for the drivers, as it obviously increases the diameter and height of the tires in relation to the passenger compartment.

It will also be important to check to what extent Pirelli has achieved the objectives set for this new tire. The previous one was excessively sensitive to overheating, which combined with the greater sensitivity of the single-seaters prevented the drivers from attacking their opponents with insistence, as the tires quickly lost performance.

Goals for 18-inch tires

Reduced overheating so that drivers can force their pace during the race.

A wider operating temperature range, to reduce problems getting tires to the right temperature and to reduce the ease with which they overheat.

Reduction of thermal degradation.

With its new product, Pirelli hopes to offer more stable tires capable of withstanding overheating, thus allowing drivers to attack their rivals more constantly, which will result in a greater number of overtaking opportunities.

Safety and weight

The FIA ​​has been fighting for decades on the safety side in order to avoid misfortune. Fatal accidents such as the Anthoine Hubert in Spa in 2019 or the Romain Grosjean fire in Bahrain 2020 have caused modifications in the structure of the single-seaters with the aim of minimizing the risks -always present- of the competition.

This will not only make the new cars safer, but also heavier. In recent years, the climb in this regard has been spectacular and in 2022 the minimum weight of cars will rise to 790 kg, a figure that contrasts notably with the previous one of 752 kg.

Elements that contribute to weight gain in 2022

Bigger tires

Tire mass

Power unit (+5 kg)

Certain standard or prescribed parts

Safety components

“The most important changes are in the nose, which can absorb around 50% more energy in an impact. Also on the sides of the car, which are approximately twice as strong to a side impact ”, confirmed at the time Nicholas Tombazis, FIA single-seater technical manager.

“We have made improvements to the driver’s headrest and fuel tank. We made it much more difficult than the debris scattered around the track, which puts it in danger to other cars “, expanded the former engineer of Benetton, Ferrari and McLaren.

The motor

Although the single-seater power unit will be essentially the same as in 2021, there will be small changes that need to be taken into account. In essence, we must know that the block will remain the V6 1.6 turbo hybrid, although with greater restrictions on the use of materials and with the standardization of parts such as the fuel pump.

Cost reduction through: Material restrictions (commercially available) Increased weight No exclusivity on battery cells and turbocharger supplier Standard HP Fuel Pump

Obligation of equality of specifications between manufacturers and client equipment

In addition, the commitment to the use of sustainable fuels is increasing. The 2021 regulation foresaw that cars would use fuel with at least 5.75% biocomponents. In 2022, the proportion of biocomponents will increase to 10%. This will be achieved through a switch to E10 fuel, currently present in service stations.

The new F1 engine will be delayed until 2026: these are its keys Read news

Finally, it should be noted that the February 28th The power units freeze period comes into effect, which will end in 2025. This will be the deadline that motorists will have to homologate the engines with which they will compete this and in successive years with the aim of reducing costs to a minimum. From that moment on, the FIA ​​will only study enabling modifications based on cost reduction or improved reliability.

Want to dig even deeper into the details of the new 2022 technical regulation? Do not miss this article prepared for that purpose.

The sports regulations

We have talked at length about the main novelties that the technical regulations offer us, but there are also novelties in the sports text, although these are less important.

The main changes are related to the format of race weekends. On the one hand, and with the aim of allowing teams greater room for maneuver, activities related to the media They move from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. In addition, there will be an event to present the technical news of each car with the technical managers of the teams at the disposal of the media.

This will allow free practice to be played in its entirety on Friday afternoons. From that moment on, the weekend will run normally. Mind you, six of the season’s 23 Grands Prix will use the sprint qualifying race format tested at three events last year. In the absence of official confirmation, the selected appointments are Bahrain, Emilia Romagna, Canada, Austria, the Netherlands and Brazil.

Finally, it should also be noted that the Grand Prix of Monaco It will be held on three consecutive days, disappearing the traditional presence of Formula 1 on the streets of the Principality on Thursdays.