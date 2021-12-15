The Formula 1 of 2022 arrives with multiple novelties, but the list of participating drivers and teams is already complete. In it, we will once again have two Spanish pilots and only one of the 20 chosen will be a rookie.

The Formula 1 enters a new era in 2022, as the new technical regulations oblige all teams to start from scratch at a technical level. This will allow the cars of next season, which will have a 23 Grand Prix calendar, to change completely with the intention of generating more spectacular and even races.

But before checking if expectations are met, we are going to know what the grid will be next season, with several drivers who change teams, but only one newcomer in Formula 1. We are talking about the Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou, which after finishing third in Formula 2 has been promoted by Alpine for the premier class, although it will make its debut with Alfa Romeo Racing, to which it has been loaned.

Important moves

But Zhou is not the only novelty, not even the most relevant. This is because there have been some major changes in the respective lineups of some teams. George russell, who has completed three seasons at Williams, will finally have his chance as a permanent and official driver for Mercedes, the team that has chained eight consecutive constructors’ titles. The Briton will be paired with Lewis Hamilton, in what promises to be one of the duels of the year.

The pilot that Russell replaces, Valtteri Bottas, will be Zhou’s partner at Alfa Romeo, occupying the place left vacant by Kimi Räikkönen, already retired. The Finn will be in charge of leading a formation that wants to leave the back of the grid to become a regular in the points positions.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will be in charge of representing Spain in Formula 1

The other relevant novelty is the return of Alexander Albon to the category, this time as a Williams Racing driver after having competed in 2019 and 2020 with Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing. The Anglo-Thai driver will have another chance after spending a season as a reserve and DTM driver for Red Bull.

The Spanish

As it already happened in 2021, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will be in charge of representing Spain in Formula 1. The man from Madrid will complete his second season with Ferrari after a fantastic first year in which he ended up being the best driver of the rest, that is, the best of those who did not compete for Mercedes and Red Bull.

This is the moment of truth for the Scuderia after two seasons very far from the top positions. With the arrival of the new technical regulations, those of Maranello will have no excuse and must once again become candidates for the world title.

Alpine wants to follow that same path with the veteran Fernando Alonso as team leader, although unlike Ferrari the pressure will be less. What will not go down will be the demand of the Oviedo driver, who always demands the maximum and does the same with his team.

List of entries in the 2022 F1 World Championship

Dorsal Pilot Company Team Chassis Motor 44 Lewis hamilton Mercedes-Benz Gran Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG F1 Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes 63 George russell Mercedes-Benz Gran Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG F1 Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes one Max verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Red bull racing Red Bull PowerTrains eleven Sergio perez Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Red bull racing Red Bull PowerTrains 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Spa Scuderia ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Spa Scuderia ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mclaren Mercedes 4 Lando norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mclaren Mclaren 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Alpine Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Alpine Renault 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri AlphaTauri Red Bull PowerTrains 22 Yuki tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri AlphaTauri Red Bull PowerTrains 5 Sebastian Vettel AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team Aston martin Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team Aston martin Mercedes 6 Nicholas latifi Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes 23 Alexander Albon Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes 24 Guanyu Zhou Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 Nikita mazepin Haas Formula LLC Uralkali Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 47 Mick schumacher Haas Formula LLC Uralkali Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari

The 2022 Formula 1 season will begin between March 18 and 20 in Bahrain, although previously the teams will complete a two-phase preseason between Barcelona (end of February) and the Sakhir circuit (mid-March).