In a season as intense as 2021, accidents and errors have not been lacking and teams have had to juggle to complete the season without exceeding the budget limit.

The season 2021 It’s been packed with action, incident and competition, so it’s no wonder teams have faced more repair costs than in previous seasons.

Something that, in addition, is framed in a context of budgetary limit, since this same year it came into force for the first time in the Formula 1. The team that has had the most problems in this regard has been Haas, who even had spare parts problems in the last race in Abu Dhabi.

Alonso and Ocon cost their team the least money, barely 300,000 euros each

And is that Mick schumacher has been the driver who has cost his team the most money this year, no less than 4.2 million euros which, added to the 2.5 that Nikita Mazepin has also generated, have forced the US team to divert almost seven million euros of your budget just for repairs.

The champion of the world, Max verstappen, was involved in several accidents, notably Silverstone, Hungaroring and Monza, for which his bill has touched four million euros. A figure that, by little, has surpassed a Charles Leclerc also very expensive for Ferrari this year.

Cost of repairs per pilot

Pilot Team Cost (million euros) Mick schumacher Haas 4.2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 Max verstappen Red bull 3.9 Nicholas latifi Williams 3.1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2.7 Lance Stroll Aston martin 2.7 Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri 2.6 Nikita mazepin Haas 2.5 Kimi raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1.9 George russell Williams 1.8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1.8 Lando norris Mclaren 1.5 Lewis hamilton Mercedes 1.3 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.1 Sergio perez Red bull 0.9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0.8 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren 0.7 Sebastian Vettel Aston martin 0.7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 0.3 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0.3 TOTAL 38.8

At the opposite extreme stand out the Alpine riders, with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon costing his team just 300,000 euros this year, which has allowed the Anglo-French team to spend much less than the rest on this type of contingency. For its part, Carlos Sainz has been framed in the middle of the table with an expense of 1.8 million euros for Ferrari as a result of accidents such as the Hungaroring, Zandvoort or Monza.

Cost of repairs per equipment

Team Cost (million euros) Haas 6.7 Ferrari 5.8 Williams 4.9 Red bull 4.8 Mercedes 4 AlphaTauri 3.7 Aston martin 3.4 Alfa Romeo 2.8 Mclaren 2.2 Alpine 0.6

All this means that the teams have had to use a total of 38.8 million euros in unanticipated repair costs during the first year in which the budget cap of $ 150 million (about € 132 million) went into effect.