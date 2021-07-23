F1 2021 Review - Enhancing an Already Remarkable Experience

2020 was a chaotic year in every way and in sports there were no exceptions. The stadiums were emptied and in the world of racing many were the venues that declined the celebration of a Grand Prix. Also without an audience, of course. The late start of the 2020 championship and the change in the circuits caught the folks at Codemasters by surprise, so that last year’s game, F1 2020, represented an almost imaginary vision of what was happening in the real world.

In 2021 things seem to calm down and although everything indicates that there is still a long way to go to reach something that we can consider as normal, This year’s F1 installment seems to have been better able to adapt to changes in the real world. F1 2021 brings us an experience closer to reality and to the regulation changes, which despite delaying the most important ones to 2022 has also presented news for this year.

Even so, the greatest attraction of this delivery is see if Codemasters has managed to maintain that almost flawless playability of the last edition’s delivery, but also the necessary tweaks and additions to justify the annual launch. Welcome to our F1 2021 analysis.

The excitement of F1

Braking Point is the «story mode» of F1 2021, a game mode focused on the experience for a player with a narrative that tells us as a promising F2 pilot, Aiden jacksonHis ultimate goal is to drive for Mercedes. To achieve that goal he must stand out in F2 and attract the attention of any F1 mid-table team, make a name for himself and get Mercedes to want him to take his seat.

The game mode proposes us, once the introduction in F2 is over, to sign for a half table team (Alpha Tauri, Aston Martin or Alfa Romeo) and once there the story will be the same for each team: upon arrival we will meet a teammate who is on the last legs of his career and who already has his sights set on retiring. Casper akkerman He will be the pilot that accompanies Jackson in the team we choose and with whom we will maintain a tremendous rivalry that reminds us of season 2 of Drive to Survive (Netflix), with moments like the talk after an accident or the speech at the team party that it is impossible not to think that they are inspired by Guenther Steiner and Haas pilots.

While situations and drama is something we see ourselves coming up with with ease, the way the races are structured adds a touch of fun and serves as a great introduction to the game. The way in which Braking Point is developed is simple, we will run different races (only the race, nothing of the complete GP) so that on some occasions we will jump in the middle of it and we will have to complete X laps to achieve one goal: overtake to an opponent, maintain a position, reduce distance …

There will also be races that we will do from start to finish, with 25% of the distance to cover (which is usually about 13-16 laps depending on the circuit) in which we will run in all kinds of conditions and that were, from our point by sight, the funniest. In general, Braking Point should be taken as an introduction to the game, to adapt to your mechanics and riding style, accompanied by a somewhat cliché but entertaining story.

Last year’s modes, with the necessary tweaks

F1 2021 also has all the game modes that we could enjoy in last year’s installment, being the best (from our point of view) My Team mode, which combines the best of My Driver mode and adds the management of our own F1 team where we not only have to invest in the car, but also in the employees, sections and the signings of drivers to accompany us in our career.

As a more prominent addition, this year free workouts can be automated, so if we know the circuit and do not want to carry them out, we can automate the practices in order to also achieve the performance improvements of the car and the points to invest in developing new parts. We must manage the time of each session and invest in those tests that have a higher percentage of success if we do not want to waste time. This upgrade is available in both My Team and My Pilot modes, as well as My Pilot for 2J online.

Obviously, the management of the engine, gearboxes and others is also present in the game and adds to the management that we must do in each tire and gasoline race, so if we see that the parts have high wear it is quite likely that we will suffer a breakage. Although this year the technical problems have also returned for our pilots, so it may be that some part fails randomly despite being in a theoretical good condition.

As for online modes, we have the same as last year, emphasizing My Pilot mode for 2J, which can only be enjoyed online and which will surely provide us with enough laughs if we play it with a friend. Like the other “race” modes, its duration, current circuits and driving aids or simulation options can be customized. If we prefer to play in split screen, we can use the Grand Prix mode, which allows two players to compete locally.

Addictive and fun gameplay that you will not want us to leave the controller

Obviously, motor games are always better to enjoy with the wheel, but the normal thing is that not all players can afford a driving set at home, either because of their size or their price. Thus, Codemasters being aware that F1 2021 is aimed at both casual and competitive audiences. has made an effort to make the experience with the control as satisfactory as with the steering wheel, something that he already achieved in last year’s edition.

F1 2021 plays incredibly well with a controller, with a very fast response to our inputs and that is enhanced by the capabilities of the Dualsense, which has a degree of realism. We recommend that you play it in the middle, since at high it is possible that it will end up overwhelming the effects on the triggers. In the medium grade we will notice difficulty when braking abruptly and accelerating, accompanied by a more realistic vibration in the control, although the feeling is that F1 2021 does not use the haptic panel.

Those realistic sensations accompany a gameplay that can be fully customized, from the most casual who want an easy experience to those who seek realism outright, with the possibility of correcting our mistakes through flashbacks if we mess it up too much, something a server got used to and then missed in the online game.

So that, F1 2021 adapts wonderfully to all styles of play, being incredibly fun and demanding if we have all the simulation options (tire wear, fuel, accidents and others), since although we have some active driving aids, we will have to continue taking care of those aspects.

Codemasters has also been in charge of improving the damage present in our car and it is now that new parts of our car can be damaged such as the ground, the diffusers or the rear wing. The realism of accidents and pieces that can come off has also been enhanced. Even so, don’t expect carbon fiber explosions as often happens in the real world. But the evolution is positive.

<br>

Know more: F1 2021 Driver Scores Revealed



A good technical section in the new generation, but with a lot of room for improvement

F1 2021 looks and performs very well, that is no surprise, but it is true that in the new generation we expected something more, an extra point that seems not to have arrived. As if that weren’t enough, the implementation of ray tracing has been limited to pre and post race scenes, as well as replays. These scenes had a horrible tearing on PS5, to the point that Codemasters has deactivated ray tracing on the Sony console to improve performance and are working on fixing it as soon as possible.

Beyond those problems, F1 2021 performance on PS5 is excellent, with about 60fps at all times accompanied by a resolution of 4k that makes us face the game that best performs and looks from F1. The effects of light, reflections, textures and details in the cars is very good and the lines have received improvements in asphalt, curbs and external areas, showing a much more realistic and less flat grass and earth as in previous installments.

The sound effects have also been improved and although the cars still sound somewhat different than on TV, the truth is that they seem much more similar than in previous years. Each car is recognizable, although you can notice that point that does not quite coincide at all. Even so, the sound is still very good, with effects such as the turbocharger and the sounds that appear when making upshifting or downshifting that we will notice and appreciate if we play with helmets.

F1 2021 has Spanish dubbing, so that our engineer will give us directions in Spanish and the Braking Point scenes will be dubbed into our language.

2022 will be a year of many changes and Codemasters will surely already be working on adapting to the new rules and appearance of single-seaters. Some changes that will be accompanied by a more polished “next gen” version and most certainly worked on. But With F1 2021 the Codemasters have not wanted to launch a passing game, what we have in our hands is the most complete F1 that we remember, with so many game modes that it is impossible not to satisfy all types of players, accompanied by a gameplay that adapts to everything and that is fun and addictive.

Braking Point is an interesting addition and that can be used to follow a narrative in future installments. A game mode that will not occupy us more than 5 hours, but that serves to get into the mechanics of the game and to live somewhat more guided but fun experiences. For the rest, the usual game modes with their tweaks are still the most attractive, with a My Team that is still the king of the party and that surely we have a bunch of seasons glued to it.

Regarding the technical section, although we expected a little more, F1 2021 continues to be seen and played in luxury both in past and new generation, with a few minor ray tracing glitches on PS5 that we hope will be fixed soon. If you want to experience the F1 circle, F1 2021 will not disappoint you.