F1 2021 presents "Discover Your Talent", a series starring Carlos Sainz: its first episode has already premiered

EA Sports and Codemasters announced an F1 2021 documentary series about Carlos Sainz, one of the most outstanding drivers in Formula 1. Read more in this note!

After concluding the series of Daniel Ricciardo, EA Sports beside Codemasters, announced a new series of chapters of F1 2021. This time it will be focused on telling us the story behind Carlos Sainz, one of the best known pilots in the world of Formula 1.

Carlos Sainz and his outstanding 2021 season in the Constructors’ Championship

The new series of F1 2021 receives the name of “Discover Your Talent”(I discovered your talent in Spanish) and will continue to Carlos Sainz both today and in the past. The famous pilot of F1 just signed with Ferrari and was a fundamental piece in helping the team secure third place in the Constructors’ Championship of the Formula 1. The season ended with a personal record of four podiums for Sainz, in which he added points in 20 of the 22 races, in addition, he was the only driver on the grid to finish all the races he started.

“With this year’s title contenders occupying much of the headlines, we must not forget how incredible Carlos’ participation was during the 2021 season.” He said Paul Jeal, senior director of franchises of the F1 in Codemasters. “We are delighted to collaborate with Carlos, and we hope to share more content shortly, focused on his love for FIFA.”

F1 2021: all about Discover Your Talent, the documentary series that will follow the career of Carlos Sainz

In Discover Your Talent we will follow the race of Carlos Sainz through various videos available on the official channel of Codemasters in Youtube. The first episode shows the pilot driving an all-terrain buggy through Spanish mountains, with a perspective as a gamer and a kart racer.

This very week, EA Sports published the fourth and last episode of the series After the Apex, in which the famous corridor Daniel Ricciardo revealed several details of his career: how he prepares to compete and his creativity in creating his own racing team design, which is available to download and install at F1 2021.

Share it with whoever you want