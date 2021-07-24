The F1 He arrives quickly and on time for his appointment every year, with a great list of news that makes us wonder if we are really facing one of his best deliveries to date. Since the acquisition of the rights of the F1 by Codemasters in 2008, the F1 has been opening up to the rest of the platforms (remember that the rights were exclusively owned by Sony), each year they have been improving little by little each delivery, sometimes with better success and others not so much.

Today we are before him F1 2021 review on Xbox Series X, our annual appointment with the king of motorsport and which, as always has been usual, comes from the hand of Codemasters, but this year with the novelty of being the first delivery since the acquisition of Electronic arts. We’ll see if they stay on the pole, or if they go off the track. So as Gonzalo Serrano said: ” If they blink they will miss it ”, because this is the F1 2021.

F1 2021 Analysis – Xbox Series X | S

One Team, One Family

It may seem a bit strange to us that a sports title has a story mode, we have already seen something similar in titles such as FIFA, so F1 2021 he was not going to be left behind. The story of this game is a narrative, cinematographic and Hollywood story that tells us about the experiences of the novice Aiden Jackson from his origin in F2, until his passage in the king category.

After signing with the team selected by the player, our character will meet his teammate Casper Akkerman, with whom he will live side by side on the roller coaster that is this competition. With cinematics that sometimes It will make us doubt if we are watching a broadcast of a race at 4K and script twists, which within the margin of maneuver that a story can have in the paddock, can surprise and please the player.

Green Pilot Light

F1 2021 It has left us amazed with the amount of single player, local and online multiplayer modes that it presents, but as Freddy Krueger said, let’s go by parts. Starting with the modes that are available for single player, we have the Braking point, which is the aforementioned History mode.

This mode is a success, since it allows us in a simple way and adjusted to the player’s ability, to make a contact with the title in general. In addition to, sometimes, making things a bit difficult, such as: finishing a race with an engine that has the seventh gear broken and that continuously goes from sixth to eighth, putting the physical and mental ability of the player to the test.

Apart from this mode, we also have the mode Grand prix that allows us to create our own weekend event or configure a season to our liking and that is available for both F1 and F2. We will also have the Time Trial that invites us to mark the best times and the way Career, which is one of the crown jewels.

The mode Career It can be played in four different ways, dividing two and two between the modes Individual Professional Career Y Two Player Professional Career. The mode Individual Professional Career will give us the option to play as a driver who signs a contract with an official team and makes his way to the Olympus of the racers or the mode My team, in which we will play as a driver and as the head of a team, creating it from scratch, managing it and driving as the main driver.

This mode is one of the most complete and that makes us live Formula 1 up close, since we will manage the money of the team, the engineering departments, the sponsorships, the interviews, the driver contracts and we will also have to be the best on the track.

On the other hand, the mode Two Player Professional Career allows us to play with a friend over the internet, being rivals in the Contracts Mode, which will allow each player to follow their own path or the Cooperative Mode, which allows us to accompany our friend in the decisions he has made. These four modes are fully customizable, being able to choose the duration, the number of tests, their complexity and the simulation difficulty, which also adapts to all types of players.

In the Multiplayer mode we find the resurgence of Local Split Screen Mode, where we can play with a partner on the same screen and a wide variety of multiplayer modes, being them the friendly meeting that allows players of all abilities to enter the competitive multiplayer world.

We will have the way Ranked Matches, in which we will compete in short or reduced-duration races in qualifying races as if it were a weekend of competition. We will also have the mode Featured Test, which presents us with special scenarios designed to put us in the center of the action, competing with pilots from all over the world to obtain the best score.

We will also have the leagues that allow us to search or create a competition with the desired event calendar. We will also have the Personalization Mode, where we can edit our vehicles, clothing, driver and badges. The Exposure mode where we can see in great detail the vehicles of the season F1 2021 Y F2 2020. And finally we will have the F1 E-Sports, where we can see professionals from around the world facing complex tests.

Shine Your Car

The visual section of F1 2021 it’s crazy in our Xbox series x, running at 60 images per second at 4K and that sometimes will make us doubt if we are seeing a live broadcast, with impressive vehicle modeling and correct character modeling for this type of game.

Each circuit is faithfully recreated, as well as the day and night cycle depending on the circuit and the adverse weather conditions, which makes driving in Monaco in the rain a satisfactory experience for any player, since the splashes of water on the helmet and the spray raised by the vehicles ahead, they will make it a challenge to drive through its narrow streets.

As far as sound is concerned, the game is completely localized to Spanish, with a very well selected cast of voices that will help us immerse ourselves in history. But what would an F1 game be without the roar of the engines and the screeching of the wheels. And this is where F1 2021 gets an outstanding note, as each of the sounds of the single-seaters, their circuit components and the audience are perfectly compiled in the title and They are presented with a cinematic look worthy of a television broadcast.

Conclution

F1 2021 is one of the best iterations of the series, with a solid take on single and multiplayer game modes, including local splitscreen. With a solid and impressive visual section that lives up to its sound section.