Oncology.mx .- Electrónica y Medicina SA, is a company dedicated to the sale, installation and service of medical equipment in the specialties of Imaging diagnosis, Radiotherapy, Anesthesia, Monitoring, Laparoscopy and Electrosurgery. It was founded in May 1979 as an X-ray equipment service company.

Your presence at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) “hand in hand with our international business partners and the most important radiologists in our country who met at McCormick Place in Chicago, ”Had the“objective of showing the best and most advanced technology available in the world in diagnostic imaging and radiology,”Reported the company in a post on the social network Facebook.

To know more…