Even more serious is that it has not even really come close to achieving it. Although it has had some competitive teams in these more than three decades, the band has not played a final since 1991-1992. We know that anything can happen in our Liga MX, but unless things change abruptly, everything indicates that this losing streak will last for a while.

Although if it is 90s nostalgia, no one better than Necaxa, next on this infamous list at 23 years old. Sadder is the situation if we remember that the Rays were a dominant team in the 90s, which even earned them being considered the team of the decade. His last title came precisely in this period, specifically in Winter 98. The good news for the rays is that these two decades have passed into second term for the bulk of the Mexican fan who still fondly remembers the good impression of the team in the first Club World Cup in which he won third place after defeating Real Madrid on penalties.

Eternal curses

Of the 18 clubs that make up the Mexican first division, there are four whose showcases have remained empty since their foundation. The situation is not really dramatic for three of them, since Atlético San Luis, Juárez FC. and Mazatlán do not accumulate 10 years of existence. The first were founded in 2013, the second in 2015 and the last only in 2020. We cannot say the same about the fourth, Querétaro, which, founded in 1950 and with 71 years of existence, does not own a single league title. A drought that is usually attributed to the greatest curse in the entire history of national football: the Corregidora.

Unlike the Azulgrana (1946) or the Olímpico Universitario (1952), the Queretaro is a rather young stadium as it was built in 1985, so it is barely 36 years old. Not even this saves him from having his own legends: one says that it was cursed after the accidental death of a bricklayer during its construction; another that its foundations are on the ground of an old pantheon; the last that the property is inhabited by the devil himself.

These popular beliefs are gaining strength in the collective imagination of the Mexican fans and especially of all those whose teams have resorted to the Corregidora as their headquarters. And it is that in its almost four decades of existence the property has accumulated four victims: the Cobras de Querétaro, whose decline in 1987 resulted in their disappearance; Atlante who descended in 1990, the Gallos Blancos in 1994 and the TM Gallos Blancos in 1995 without even completing the year in the first division. Added to this are the subsequent crises that Querétaro went through in different circumstances, whether it was its purchase and disappearance by the Mexican Soccer Federation due to suspicions of organized crime in the club in 2004 or its declines in 2007 and 2013, highlighting that the latter was not fully realized due to the purchase of the Chiapas Jaguars. A fact that at the time led the club to be nicknamed the “Jaguallos”.

Almost eight years have passed since the last time Querétaro or any other club lost their category in the Corregidora. Even so, no one would dare to say that the curse has ended, but rather is awaiting a new victim.