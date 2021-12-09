

Juan Carlos Navarro, general manager of the basketball section, has appreciated the arrival of Dante Exum to the team for the next three months. “We have a very long schedule, with many games, and although young people help, and will continue to do so, we needed a talented player like Dante Exum. With NBA and international experience & rdquor ;, explains Navarro.

Regarding the characteristics of the player, this is how Navarro defines him: “He is a very versatile player, he can play guard, point guard and even defend the opposing forwards. I’m sure, although it’s early, It will help us because the schedule until the Cup is complicated & rdquor ;, he said.

😍 The first day of @daanteee com to Culer 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/a8dbhwV9Dr – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) December 8, 2021

Regarding Exum’s contract, which is for three months, Navarro explains that “We have to see how Dante adapts, how the injured recover, and we will see. The key is that you help us as soon as possible. He is a smart player and we will talk about it. Hopefully he does very well and can stay, but no word yet & rdquor ;.

It will debut in the Classical

Finally, and with the current injuries of Higgins, Calathes and Abrines, the manager of the section stressed that “all injuries are from outside players and we had to sign a new asset. We have found the best in that position. Besides, he is an educated boy, he knows where he comes from, and he will make his debut in a classic & rdquor ;, concluded the Barça sports manager.