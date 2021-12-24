Extreme E has closed its first season with the title achieved by Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor. However, the wheel does not stop turning and the electric category already sets its eyes on ‘Season Two’. A second campaign that already has a calendar. In fact, Alejandro Agag and the management team of Extreme E have presented their program for 2022 and they have done so with the firm intention of reinforcing their objective of raising awareness about the problems of climate change and global warming. To this end, Extreme E has sought new scenarios in which to develop the competition, thus focusing on the effects of climate change on other landscapes and regions. In fact, only the Desert X-Prix of Saudi Arabia and the Island X-Prix of Sardinia repeat in the 2022 calendar.

In fact, Extreme E will start the new season in Saudi Arabia between February 19 and 20. Next, the championship will travel to Sardinia, a test that has been used in 2021 as a setting to raise awareness of the negative effects of forest fires and the need for conversation about Posidonia oceanica. From there, the promoter leaves in the air the location of the third event of the season with two opposing options. The first is to compete in Scotland, in a scenario similar to the one that has hosted the Jurassic X-Prix this year. The other, to repeat in the Pink Lake of Dakar, in Senegal. The choice will largely depend on the mobility restrictions that may exist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final stretch of the championship is defined by two new events. The first of them will take place between September 10 and 11 in Antofagasta, in Chile. For its part, the contest will close its doors with one last appointment on November 26 and 27 in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Two scenarios widely known to Alejandro Agag and his team, as they have been part of the Formula E calendar in one way or another. The experience of the single-seater series in Santiago de Chile and Punta del Este is drawn as a necessary precedent for this election, although Extreme E has not confirmed what environmental actions they can carry out in both locations.