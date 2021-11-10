The new anthology series on climate change from Apple Tv +, Extrapolations, does not stop incorporating great actors. Find out all the details in this note!

With series like Ted lasso, The Morning Show or Mythic Quest, Apple Tv + is competing with the other platforms of streaming. Extrapolations It is the next program that will have a great weight in the service not only because of its theme, climate change, but also because of the cast it has. The names keep adding up and we never cease to be surprised. The latest additions to the series are: Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini.

Extrapolations will be an anthology series that will address issues on climate change, it is already in production and Manzana reported that it will count “Intimate and unexpected stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale“. In addition, it will have eight interconnected episodes, where each story in the series “the global battle for our mutual survival that spans the 21st century will continue “.

The series of Apple TV + is created by the director, writer and producer Scott Z. Burns and is associated with the production company Average Res, which is behind The Morning Show. About the series the director commented: “The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we will all arrive together, taking away our hopes, fears, appetites, creativity, capacity for love, and predilection for causing pain. These are the same tools that story makers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is using them to prevent time from running out. “

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh ​​Gourav, Eiza González, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, plus the new additions that we named above, are some of the names that appear in the cast, we do not know how many remain to be known, but if this project continues, the success of this project is more than assured. Being in production there is no confirmed release date, but Extrapolations could arrive to Apple TV + sometime in 2022.

