Unexpectedly, the session of the Commission where the call for an extraordinary period would be voted to vote on the violations of deputies Saúl Huerta and Mauricio Toledo, as well as the Morelos prosecutor, Uriel Carmona, was suspended. With this, the withdrawal of constitutional protection remains stuck.

In the Committee on the Interior, Constitutional Points and Justice of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, this discussion was going to take place at 5:00 p.m. however, the president of this internal body, Ana Lilia Rivera, notified the cancellation.

In this Commission they would discuss the opinion to summon the Chamber of Deputies to an extraordinary period to discuss the violations of Saúl Huerta, accused of sexual abuse of minors, and Mauricio Toledo, accused of illicit enrichment.

Despite this, the president of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, Eduardo Ramírez, summoned a face-to-face session for tomorrow at 1:00 p.m., so it is expected that granting the extraordinary period to San Lázaro and the Senate will be discussed .

