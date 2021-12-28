This is how they operate

The ADAFF request information from public entities through the Mailbox, the objective is to initiate a verification exercise, by the authority.

Once the legal term for public entities to comply with said requirement has elapsed, the ADAFF proceed to temporarily restrict the use of the Digital Seal Certificate (CSD) for the issuance of electronic invoices, known as CFDI.

In this way they are unable to stamp and pay payroll to their staff.

They make unanticipated payments

In this modus operandiThere are indications that the ADAFF are extorting public entities to make payments that are not provided for in the applicable regulations in exchange for reactivating the CSD to pay payroll.

Faced with this situation, all the administrative units of the SAT, who have relations with public entities, have been instructed to promote, initially, a direct approach with them to invite them to regularize their fiscal situation.