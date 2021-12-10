After losing their registration as parties for not achieving at least 3% of the votes at the national level, the groups Fuerza por México (FXM), Redes Sociales Progresistas (RSP) and Encuentro Solidario (PES) will build a political front called Fuerza Solidaria Progresista.

“Although we respect the decision of the Superior Chamber (of the Electoral Tribune of the Judicial Power of the Federation), today we are united by what happened throughout the country that culminated yesterday in the Superior Chamber to jointly start a bloc of our forces politicians with individual lives, but prepared for the 2022 elections, where six governorships will be played; from 2023, and we will set our participation in 2024, ”said Gerardo Islas, leader of Fuerza por México.

The leader of Progressive Social Networks, Fernando González Sánchez, son-in-law of former teacher leader Elba Esther Gordillo, emphasized that they abide by the Court’s resolution, although they do not agree with it due to their “conservative vision”; however, he called for changing the electoral rules “to have a much fairer regime.”

In turn, Hugo Eric Flores, leader of the Encuentro Solidario, commented that an electoral reform is necessary “because we cannot continue to regress in this country. The moment of truth has come for institutions to weigh in and to be able to counterbalance other institutions ”.

In addition, they said that an option to participate together in 2024, when the new president of the country is elected, is to present independent candidates.

