Three-month paternity leave

In Mexico, Article 132 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) establishes paternity leave of five working days, with pay, while Article 170 grants women three months of maternity.

In September, Arturo Zaldívar, presiding minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), announced that his public servants can now enjoy a three-month paternity leave, with the same characteristics as maternity leave.

“This will help to bridge the wage gap, it will equalize the court, it will allow girls and boys to have more complete care not only of their mother but also of their parents. It will also help unconventional families –That this is very, very important– and it will allow men to live their fatherhood in a full way, from the first stages, “he mentioned then. “I hope this measure serves as an example for other public and private institutions to advance in this agenda.”

In fact, at the beginning of this month, the president of the Labor and Social Welfare Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Manuel Baldenebro, presented a reform initiative to extend paternity leave to 60 days with pay.

Arturo Juárez, coordinator of the Observatory of Psychosocial Factors and Organizational Well-being, points out that the deficit in parental rights is a problem for years that no longer corresponds to the current context.

“Parental leave should also be part of building a new work culture. It is a measure that, beyond the moral weight, would have positive repercussions for companies, women, men, children and society in general ”, he points out.

The expert regrets that few companies in the country are offering paternity leave or matching parental leave, with pay. It is a challenge, he points out, because culture must be transformed from society, with the help of the company.

That there are initiatives on this issue is a beginning, but the changes will not be immediate or visible until the next decade, says the specialist, since there is a lot of mental resistance. The first indicators will be able to be compiled within five years, for this reason it is urgent that companies join in and, as in the case of Natura, do not wait for a legal framework that forces them to take care of their talent, taking into account that from their internal policies have a lot of scope.

“On the workers’ side, there must be greater awareness, because we are talking about gender roles. There are employees, especially at an operational level, in whom machismo prevails and they do not want to use paternity leave, ”he assures.

Bernardo López, director of Actuarial Consulting at Lockton insurance company, agrees that Mexican laws are still too paternalistic. “Entrepreneurs have to be very skillful so that they don’t sacrifice their return on resources, since the lack of efficiency can have higher costs. I suggest that they review their benefit plan at least every two years, and that they offer incentives with a long-term impact that ensure the permanence of the company in the market ”.