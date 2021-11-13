An earlier version of this article was published in 2018.

Spain has a problem: it is not producing enough children. Its birth rate stands at 1.33 children per woman, even lower than that of countries in clear demographic regression such as Italy. Given the circumstances, and taking into account the weight that the population pyramid has on the viability of pensions, the question seems pertinent: how to encourage birth rates? According to the Spanish, with more permits.

The INE. The data comes from the Fertility Survey published by the National Institute of Statistics. The last one was from 1999, and for the first time a small sample of men has been included among those surveyed. Both they and they agree. Of all the options proposed to promote the birth rate, the extension of leave wins by a landslide (23% among women, 16% among men).

Monetary allowances for families with children under 18 years of age or flexible schedules are the other two most supported options. That is to say: give me more money or give me more time (or both at the same time).

The problem. This squares with other figures. For example: although most men and women would like to have two children, the birth figures indicate that something has prevented them. The fact that? According to women over 35, the economy and job pressure (women under 35 still hope to have more children). The same thing happens among men: after thirty, the economy + work binomial is the main brake.

Gaps. The survey is of particular interest because of the inclusion of men in the sample. Suggest certain gender gaps when dealing with parenthood. There are more men reluctant to have children (16%) than women (12%). Their motives also often differ. 13% of them admit to ruling out the possibility of being a father in the short term because of being single, a percentage that is reduced to 7% in the case of them.

Women discard motherhood for health reasons (6.4%) to a much greater extent than men (1.81%); and they admit having prioritized their studies over their possible children (7.6%) in percentages higher than them (4.72%). And although the majority of Spaniards wanted to be a father (66% of them, 72% of them), there are more men who admit to having been a father at the will of their partners (8% compared to 2%).

Missed opportunities. For many women, such barriers have meant having either fewer children than desired or not having them directly (half of the Spanish women between 45 and 49 who are not mothers wish they had been). Beyond the details, the INE survey returns a powerful image: Spaniards want to have many children, but are held back by economic and work circumstances (mostly).

They are missed opportunities. Some that Spain cannot afford if it wants to sustain the welfare state of tomorrow.

Image: Jimmy Conover / Unsplash