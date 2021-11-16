Whether you have broken your mobile, or if you need to renew it because yours is no longer performing as it should, the opportunity is passing right under your nose. Apple has advanced several offers on Amazon so that we have the opportunity to take a leap in quality with several of its models. This time the offer corresponds to the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.
Some discounts that, unlike what happens on other occasions, allow us to have the mobile phone in our hands tomorrow. For this we just have to be Prime customers or start the free trial for shipping in just 1 day and thus receive the iPhone 12 that we choose without waiting. A very important advantage today, since Apple usually offers offers on mobiles that are in production and make us wait several weeks to get them.
The price you want
When Apple launches its smartphones, it is usually at an unattainable price for many, although with time and specific offers like this, which we do not know how long it will last, we can benefit. The first one that we find with a discount is the model iPhone 12 mauve 256GB memory, designed for the most demanding and those who plan to take a lot of photos and videos. Its price goes from 979 euros to go down to 889 euros, almost 100 euros off.
But iPhone 12 Mini It is even more affordable, for those who are looking for a mobile that is not gigantic and that continues to give the best of itself in power and cameras. In this case the offer comes to the model 64GB black, red and blue which stays at 599 euros. Two mobiles that will not disappoint at any time.
Reasons to choose them
If we do not want to regret the lesson of our new smartphone, we are facing the most appropriate options for many reasons. The first one is the A14 Bionic chip that will allow us to play and edit videos without problems. In addition, in the photographic section of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini both are made up of two 12 Mpx lenses with wide angle and ultra wide angle so that we can boast of memories, trips or day-to-day with selfies thanks to its 12-inch front lens Mpx too.
As for battery, they give enough energy from the hand of their great optimization so that we reach the end of the day without problems and if we need it, we can make use of the fast charge with 20W or the MagSafe chargers. With iOS 15 inside, we will not miss anything and also, with this purchase we are ensuring at least 4 or 5 years of updates.