Some discounts that, unlike what happens on other occasions, allow us to have the mobile phone in our hands tomorrow. For this we just have to be Prime customers or start the free trial for shipping in just 1 day and thus receive the iPhone 12 that we choose without waiting. A very important advantage today, since Apple usually offers offers on mobiles that are in production and make us wait several weeks to get them.

The price you want

When Apple launches its smartphones, it is usually at an unattainable price for many, although with time and specific offers like this, which we do not know how long it will last, we can benefit. The first one that we find with a discount is the model iPhone 12 mauve 256GB memory, designed for the most demanding and those who plan to take a lot of photos and videos. Its price goes from 979 euros to go down to 889 euros, almost 100 euros off.

But iPhone 12 Mini It is even more affordable, for those who are looking for a mobile that is not gigantic and that continues to give the best of itself in power and cameras. In this case the offer comes to the model 64GB black, red and blue which stays at 599 euros. Two mobiles that will not disappoint at any time.