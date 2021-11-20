Everything is ready for the celebration of Expoelectric 2021. An important event in which electric mobility and renewable energy are protagonists. This event celebrates its tenth edition. It will take place from November 20 to 21 at the Arc de Triomphe in Barcelona.

Expoelectric has established itself over the years as one of the benchmark events in Spain on fully electric mobility. Everything is ready for the celebration of the tenth edition. The Expoelectric 2021 will take place from November 20 to 21 at the Arc de Triomphe in Barcelona. An appointment that will allow the public to approach the world of electrification at its highest level as well as that of renewable energies.

This fair that takes place in the city of Barcelona brings together the main car brands as well as leading companies in the field of renewable energy. All this offering a wide range of information along with numerous activities in this regard. The organization has placed special emphasis on making it an event that can be enjoyed with the family.

Expoelectric is one of the most relevant Spanish events on electric mobility

Expoelectric 2021, a free event for all the public



Expoelectric attendees will be able to enjoy multiple activities totally free and for the whole family. Visitors will have the opportunity to have a first-hand contact with the new electric cars and plug-in hybrids that have reached our market. And it is that there will be available a tour in open traffic in the Test & Drive area.

Talks and debates will also be given in which to resolve doubts about the electric vehicle, batteries, photovoltaic self-consumption and government subsidies. And for the smallest of the house there will be activities for children with games, motorcycle circuits and electric karts, combined with talks on road safety to sensitize the smallest public.

One of the main novelties for this year’s edition is the activity called “Live a sustainable experience”. Organized by Volt-Tour, it aims to bring knowledge about technology and sustainability to citizens in a fun and friendly way.

Expoelectric 2021 will take place at the Arc de Triomphe in Barcelona from 20 to 21 November

The brands present at Expoelectric 2021



Dacia, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, KIA, Hyundai, Nissan and Morris Garage, are some of the Car brands that have confirmed their attendance at Expoelectric 2021. In addition, the company that will act as cargo manager for this year’s edition will be Mobilize (Grupo Renault).

These are some of the electric vehicles that will be exposed: Mercedes EQA, Mercedes EQC, Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, Renault ZOE, Renault Twingo Electric, Hyundai Kona Electric, IONIQ 5, KIA EV6, Audi Q4 e-tron, Lexus UX 300e, Volkswagen ID.3, Volkswagen ID.4 , Dacia Spring and MG ZS EV. It will also be possible to enjoy plug-in hybrid vehicles. These are some of the exposed: Renault Captur E-Tech, Hyundai IONIQ, KIA XCeed and Audi Q3 TFSI e.

Last but not least, the presence of these has been confirmed electric motorcycles: Energica Esse Esse 9+ RS, Eva Ribelle and Ego, Horwin CR6 and EK3 and Arena Liberare and Rena S.