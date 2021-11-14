Explosion in North Pensil was due to two pitted gas tanks: Civil Protection

Myriam Urzúa Venegas, Secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, reported that the explosion in a neighborhood of the colony Pensil North, Mayor Miguel Hidalgo, was caused by gas accumulation on drilled cylinders.

“It was an LP gas explosion, there were two tanks that were already chopped and that are precisely the origin of this event and of this terrible incident ”, the official informed before Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the Mexico City.

The collapse occurred around 09:30 hours in a neighborhood of the Tercera Cerrada de Lake ammer corner with Lake ammer and claimed the life of a woman in her early twenties, while 12 people were injured. Two of the affected are seriously and are hospitalized along with three more.

After a neighborhood census it was detected that 28 families were affected, both those of the neighborhood and neighboring homes. All would be supported, depending on the damages.

Claudia Sheinbaum reported that four injured were taken to hospitals after the collapse.

“They will be given financial support today, so that they can receive this support on a monthly basis until all the houses are rebuilt ”, reiterated the head of government.

Sheinbaum recognized that tanks sold in the Valley of Mexico show damage that put the population at risk, hence he highlighted the importance of Wellness Gas, a program promoted by the federal government that ensures the change of cylinder for one in good condition.

So far, the initiative of the Welfare Secretariat It has only been implemented in areas like Iztapalapa and Azcapotzalco, but its advance to the rest of the capital is expected. Meanwhile, the authorities of Civil protection They collaborate with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) to review the possible liability of fuel distributors.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City has already started a research folder for the crimes of property damage, homicide and injury, all at fault, derived from the explosion registered on November 13.

Agents of the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, specialized in criminology, photography, in fires and explosions, arrived at the scene of the incident to gather evidence in the opinions that lead to clarify the causes of the collapse.

The Investigation police started with the collection of images from video surveillance cameras, both public and private, as well as interviews with possible witnesses to the events.

In a quick assessment no structural damage was detected in the neighboring homes, only damage to glass and doors.

As long as not all the debris is collected and there is no comprehensive review you will not be able to return to the rooms. For this, a hostel in Bernal Díaz number 34, Buenavista neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc delegation, in the vicinity of Revolution subway.

Mauricio Tabe, Mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, requested support from the capital’s population to donate supplies to those affected. Among mattresses, blankets, canned food, personal and menstrual hygiene products, clothing in good condition and bottled water.

“We have installed a collection center at Deportivo José María Morelos y Pavón to support the people affected by the explosion in the Pensil neighborhood, ”the mayor posted on his Twitter account.

Allegedly, Tabe would be at a wedding in San Luis Potosí and it has only been reported by telephone to monitor the incident in the demarcation it governs. The site was attended by his Civil Protection team headed by Alessandra Rojo de la Vega.

The citizens claimed lack of support and demanded solutions to Sheinbaum, who has promised care without intermediaries.

Some residents were reluctant to leave their property, because they fear looting, even from agents of Security that guard the perimeter. Others suggested establishing temporary houses in the immediate vicinity of the building. The latter was rejected for health reasons.

