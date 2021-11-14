An explosion in a residential house caused the collapse of it with a balance of one person dead and 12 people injured this morning at the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office in Mexico City.

The house was located on Lago Ammer Street, in the Pensil Norte neighborhood, where elements of Civil Protection, Firefighters, Public Security, Red Cross, National Guard and the Mexican Army attended.

In follow-up to the explosion in Lake Ammer street, Pennsylvania North neighborhood, in @MHmx, it is reported that a house collapsed in its entirety; we continue to work at the site. pic.twitter.com/RfHKpSoRbr – Official Mexico City Firefighters (@Bomberos_CDMX) November 13, 2021

According to the latest report from the City’s head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, of the 12 injured people, 5 of whom were transferred to hospitals.

In addition, canine pairs were transferred to the site of the collapsed house to search for possible people in the rubble.

Representing Sheinbaum, the Secretary of the Government, Martí Batres, is in the place along with other government officials, such as Myriam Urzúa, secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, and Esthela Damián, director of the local DIF.

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office of the capital reported that, after the explosion in the mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgo, began an investigation folder for the crimes of damage to property, homicide and injuries, all guilty.

To allow the passage and maneuvers of the emergency bodies in the place, whose control is taken by the capital’s government, the National Guard and the Army, the authorities asked the citizens not to approach.

So far 12 people have been injured by the explosion in the Pensil, 5 of them were taken to hospital. Staff of the @GobCDMX, The National Guard and the Mexican Army have control of the area. pic.twitter.com/6sgEq9kkAu – Mauricio Tabe Echartea (@mauriciotabe) November 13, 2021

