A specific blockchain for securities fills all the gaps in the current Ethereum architecture, providing efficiency, automation and transparency.

Aligning a blockchain that works with the needs of modern capital markets will require governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality and settlement solutions. To address these shortcomings, Polymath has spearheaded the creation of Polymesh, a public and licensed institutional-level blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. In practice, the platform aims to address these five challenges by:

Requiring users to validate their identity with a verified service provider when initially onboarding

Automating asset fulfillment transparently and in real time to simplify your reporting and eliminate the need for complex systems & nbsp;

Implement a confidential transaction workflow that allows cryptographic evidence to be safely mixed with off-chain statements.

Operate under the governance of a main council and a set of specialized subcommittees & nbsp;

Address the probabilistic finality that currently prevents technology from acting as a golden property standard

Together, a specific securities blockchain will address These five key gaps that exist in Ethereum’s architecture. A specific blockchain for the values ​​will also provide greater efficiency, automation and transparency to the capital markets in general. These three factors will act as significant improvements to reduce costs and time for existing asset classes and processes. The result will be a reduction in commissions, new classes of investable assets and more interesting options for investors.

Polymesh launched on October 28, 2021, following a successful incentivized test network with more than 4,300 users. Users can now use the chain to create, issue, and manage security tokens, as well as how to participate in on-chain activities such as governance and staking. & nbsp; & nbsp;