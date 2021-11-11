Experts point out inefficiency of the new airspace design in the Valley of Mexico - Mundodehoy.com

DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.- Today at a press conference, experts in aviation and operational airspace safety, Maria Larriva Sahd and Jaime del Rio, stated that the operation, since March 25, of the new airspace design has proven to be of great risk for aircraft navigation and highly inefficient, which generates dangers for the population, high costs for airlines and in consequence for passengers. For this reason, the best option is to go back to the previous design that is already proven and highly efficient.

The experts conducted studies for the residents of the collective “More Air Safety, Less Noise”, Made up of more than 150 colonies in the Valley of Mexico that fear for their safety. The results produced complications due to the very particular characteristics of the airspace, caused by three factors: the orography, which always produces turbulence and difficult flight conditions for aircraft; The elevation; and weather conditions all year round.

However, Services to Navigation in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM) made the current design without observing the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) included in documents 9613, 9882 and 8168, where it is indicated to avoid the generation of routes near areas with orography, since there is less space to accommodate the aircraft when directing them to the landing area.

María Larriva Sahd, the first female Air Traffic Controller in Mexico with more than 27 years of experience and 35 years as an aviation instructor and advisor, said that for the new design, none of the aviation organizations that should be Included in the study, among them, the College of Aviator Pilots, the College of Controllers, the College of Aeronautical Engineers, etc.

He mentioned the insecurity in the space because “they are bringing the aircraft too close to the terrain, which is unnecessary, very uncomfortable to fly and there is no room for any kind of deviation.“

Another of the points against is its inflexibility “for the air traffic controller, because they want to force the controllers to respect arrivals as posted all the time. And if there is a separation problem, the controller does not have the power to ask the aircraft to move on arrival to provide greater separation.. “

Added to this, “it is inefficient, since there are delays, there are waiting patterns and there are a series of maneuvers to delay the traffic at the airports of origin. It is so inefficient that at this time the authority is allowing aircraft to not comply with their schedules.“

The expert, who is also a researcher in air accidents at the University of Southern California, highlighted that fuel savings, continuous descents, reduction of delays, reduction of workloads of pilots and controllers, among other supposed benefits, have not been generated either. .

For its part, Jaime del Rio —Captain Pilot Aviator who worked 5 years in executive aviation, 25 years in Mexicana de Aviación and nine in Interjet— explained that in the safety aspect, design rules are being broken because distances with obstacles are being violated, it is flying totally out of the safety area.

On the other hand, he expressed that an airline cannot afford to fly more than necessary, but today there are more hours of work, more time of use of engines and more time of use of the glider, which all this separately increases the costs of the ticket, in addition to the disorganization in arrival times due to delays in the air.

Del Río emphasized from his perspective as a pilot that the routes closest to the hills, the irregularity of the orography by hills and ravines generate greater turbulence in the aircraft, discomfort and risk for passengers, causing danger for the inhabitants of the areas where the new routes pass today, in addition to an exaggerated noise caused by the echo increased by the ravines.

RGP