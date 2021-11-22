In life there are some obligations that cannot be avoided and one of the most important is the payment of taxes. This is a very important aspect that must be met or else you can earn costly penalties. For the same, it is necessary comply in a timely manner to avoid looking bad before the authorities. While you as a doctor are obliged to submit your annual statement to the Tax administration system (SAT). But there are some questions that you should know first about this procedure.

Who must file an annual return?

The first thing you should take into account is that according to the Income Tax Law (LISR) you are required to file the Annual Return if you meet any of the following conditions. If you obtained income greater than 400 thousand pesos in the year, if you worked for two or more employers in the same period or if you work in the modality of payment for fees.

While you are exempt from filing the Annual Return if you obtained income exclusively from wages from a single employer, as long as they have issued you Online Digital Tax Receipts (CFDI) of payroll for all income, even if said income exceeded 400 A thousand pesos.

Concepts that can be deduced

In the statement you must indicate all the expenses you made throughout the year. Although something very important is that there are some concepts that can be deduced. In this way, the amount of the payment that you must make decreases and there is even the possibility that you will obtain a balance in your favor. If so, the SAT will return a part of the indicated payment.

With the above in mind, take into account the following items because you can deduct them from your annual return.

In the event that you are a medical entrepreneur, the payment of wages and salaries, the employer’s fees before the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the lease of the office and the payment of electricity and telephone of your company are tax deductible. Health.

Stationery and stationery items are also deductible, as well as investments in fixed assets such as computer equipment.

The property tax where your office is located and the investments you make in it, such as instructions and improvements, are also deductible.

The money from the children’s tuition is deductible if it meets the following maximum amounts: preschool 14 thousand 200 pesos; primary 12,900 pesos; secondary 19 thousand 900 pesos; technical professional 17,100 pesos; high school or its equivalent 24 thousand 500 pesos.

School transportation is also deductible as long as it is included in the tuition payment and is stated separately on the voucher.

Medical expenses also fall into this category as long as they are paid by electronic transfer, credit or debit card or with nominative checks. Some of those that can be deduced are: