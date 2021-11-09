We’re used to video game special events ending with good news. The case of Final Fantasy XIV has been something particular and it is that after a streaming of more than six hours Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of the title, has confirmed that Endwalker, the new expansion of the title, is delayed a few weeks.

The new release date will be December 7th, although we will have a early access set for December 3. The reason for the delay is simple: the studio wants a release at the height of the franchise, so they have made the tough decision to delay the game a few weeks after its launch, scheduled, in principle, for this November 23.

“Since I was put in charge of the original Final Fantasy XIV, I have continued development of Final Fantasy XIV for the past 11 years while striving to balance my position as producer overseeing the project and director in charge of development. My intention was work the same way as we approached the final stages of the development of Endwalker “, commented the own Yoshida in the blog of the title.

Endwalker is the closing of the narrative arc of a title with more than a decade behind it, so it is logical that Yoshida wants to be careful and take care and pamper the launch. User expectations are very high, so this short delay of two weeks will unsettle more than one, so we hope they get a premiere to match.